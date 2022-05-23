High school sports roundup: Cotter and R-P softball move on in postseason

Rushford-Peterson’s softball team won its first game of the Section 1A postseason tournament, as the third-seeded Trojans (6-13) beat six-seed Fillmore Central/Lanesboro by a 10-2 margin in Rushford.

R-P scored early and often, starting off with two runs in the bottom of the first inning to take a lead the Trojans would not relinquish.

F-C/L would cut into the deficit with one run in the top of the third, but Rushford-Peterson responded with a run in the bottom of the third, then one more in the bottom of the fourth for a 4-1 advantage.

The Trojans broke the game open with three runs in the fifth, and then three more in the sixth. The Falcons finished off the scoring with one run in the top of the seventh inning.

Senior Emarie Jacobson earned the win on the mound, pitching all seven innings with eight hits and two walks, allowing one earned run and two total, while striking out six. Jacobson also went 1 for 3 at the plate with a walk, an RBI and a run scored.

A trio of Trojans had multi-hit games, led off by a perfect day from sophomore Ellie Ekern, who went 2 for 2 with two walks, two steals and four runs scored. Senior Aviana Anderson-Ingram went 2 for 4 with a run scored and a steal, and senior Brooke Johnson was 2 for 4 with two RBI, one steal and one run scored.

Another pair of R-P hitters had multi-RBI games, with freshman Delaney Vaughn going 1 for 3 with three RBI, two steals and one run, while freshman Lindsey Hoiness was 1 for 3 with two RBI, a steal and one run scored.

The Trojans will hit the road on Tuesday for their second-round game, heading to Rose Creek City Park to take on two-seed Southland.

Cotter 4, Caledonia 0

The third-seeded Ramblers defeated six-seed Caledonia by four runs in Winona during the first round of the Section 1AA tournament thanks to the strong pitching of sophomore Madison Hazelton.

Hazelton neutralized the Caledonia batters, allowing one hit and no walks while racking up 14 strikeouts.

After both teams were scoreless through three innings, Cotter (17-3) took a 1-0 lead in the bottom of the fourth, then added two more in the fifth and one final run in the sixth in the four-run win.

Senior Alison French led the Ramblers, going 3 for 4 with one RBI and one run scored, and eighth grader Savannah Repinski was close behind at 2 for 4 with one RBI and one run scored. Senior Hailey Biesanz also drove in an RBI, going 1 for 3.

Junior Emily Ideker picked up Caledonia’s only hit, going 1 for 3.

Cotter’s next game will be Tuesday evening, hitting the road to face two-seed Chatfield, who comes in with a 20-1 record and defeated the Ramblers 4-0 in a regular season matchup in Winona.

Chatfield 14, Lewiston-Altura 4

The seventh-seeded Cardinals (4-16) had their season come to a close, losing by 10 runs in six innings against the top-seeded Gophers.

Chatfield built up a 9-0 lead with three runs in the first inning and six in the second. L-A chipped away with two in the third, but could not overcome that early deficit.

The Gophers scored two more in the bottom of the fifth, with the Cardinals responding with a pair in the top of the sixth, only for Chatfield to finish off the contest with three in the bottom of the sixth.

Sophomore Staytlen Seefeldt led L-A with a 1 for 2 performance with a walk and an RBI.

BASEBALL

G-E-T 6, Onalaska 3

The RedHawks (13-7) scored all of their runs in the fifth inning of their home nonconference win over the Hilltoppers (14-8).

Pitcher Ethan Stoner struck out three batters and held Onalaska to three runs on the mound while also recording a double and three RBIs at the plate.

RedHawks’ Brenden Brady (1 for 3) also recorded a double while scoring a run. Ben Fass (1 for 3) led Onalaska with two RBIs.

Whitehall 9, C-FC 4

The Pirates (7-15, 6-10) lost their final home game of the season, losing by five runs against Dairyland Conference foe Whitehall (12-6, 12-5).

Winona 4, Albert Lea 3

The Winhawks (11-8, 9-6) defeated the Tigers for the second time this season, winning by one run on the road in a Big 9 Conference matchup.

Lewiston-Altura 10, Fillmore Central/Lanesboro 6

Fillmore Central/Lanesboro 5, Lewiston-Altura 1

The Cardinals (7-10. 6-10) closed out the regular season by splitting a road doubleheader against Three Rivers foe F-C/L.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0