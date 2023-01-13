High school sports roundup: Cotter boys basketball wins third straight

Cotter’s boys basketball team won its third consecutive game with a comeback Thursday night, beating St. Charles 62-53 in a Three Rivers Conference road matchup.

The Ramblers (6-5 overall, 2-2 conference) were down 26-20 at halftime, but outscored the Saints (3-8, 1-4) by a 42-27 margin in the second half.

Cotter junior Luke Gardner was the game’s leading scorer with 23 points, joined in double figures by junior Gabe Stewart’s 15-point effort.

The Saints were led by a 20-point night from junior Owen Maloney.

Fillmore Central 91, Lewiston-Altura 56

The Cardinals (5-5, 2-3) lost a conference matchup by double digits at home against the Falcons (7-3, 3-2).

FC had a pair of players that recorded double-doubles, with junior Jayce Kiehne leading all scorers with 35 points, adding 10 rebounds, and senior William Parker scoring 13 points with 15 rebounds.

Senior Cole Kriedermacher led L-A with 17 points, and junior Jace Ferguson also hit double digits with 12 points.

Onalaska Luther 67, G-E-T 53

The Knights (10-1, 4-1) have now won eight straight games, defeating the Red Hawks (5-6, 2-2) thanks to 24 points and 12 rebounds from junior forward Logan Bahr.

Senior guard Kodi Miller had 13 points and sophomore wing Synclair Byus added 12.

G-E-T junior wing Cody Schmitz had 19 points and eight rebounds, but the leading scorer for the Red Hawks in Thursday’s Coulee Conference loss was junior forward Braden Anibas with 23.

Rushford-Peterson 68, Dover-Eyota 43

The Trojans (5-5, 2-2) snapped a three-game losing streak with a road Three Rivers Conference win over the Eagles (1-11, 0-5).

BOYS HOCKEY

Winona 6, Austin 3

The Winhawks (3-6-2, 1-4-2) won their first Big 9 Conference game of the season, defeating the Packers (1-8, 1-4) by four goals in Winona.

Winona’s offense was led by a pair of four-point games and a three-point performance by the team’s typical top scorers, as junior Teis Larsen scored two goals with two assists, sophomore Aven Prodzinski had one goal and three assists and senior Wesylee Kohner had one goal and two assists.

So far this season, Larsen has 14 goals and 14 assists through 11 games to lead the team in both stats. Prodzinski and Kohner are tied in second on the team with 15 points apiece.

Sophomore goaltender Damon Noland tallied 33 saves for Winona.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Cotter 68, St. Charles 53

The Ramblers (9-3, 6-2) defended their home court in a double-digit conference win over the Saints (4-8, 2-5).

A pair of Ramblers narrowly missed double-doubles, with sophomore Clarissa Sauer leading the team with 20 points and grabbing nine rebounds, and junior Ava Killian grabbed 10 rebounds while scoring eight points.

Senior point guard Allyssa Williams had a well-rounded day for Cotter with 17 points, six assists and seven steals and freshman Abby Williams also scored double-digits with 10 points.

The Saints were led by a game-high 22 points from Makadyn Gust.

Onalaska Luther 56, G-E-T 28

The Knights (6-7, 4-1) doubled up the hosting RedHawks (2-11, 2-3) for a conference win.

Senior forward Hannah Matzke led Luther with 21 points. Matzke had the first seven points for the Knights and 15 total in the first half.

Senior Nevaeh Becker led G-E-T with 15 points, 12 of them coming on 3-pointers.

Lewiston-Altura 66, Fillmore Central 59

The Cardinals (3-8, 2-6) won for the third time in their past four games, beating the Falcons (4-8, 0-6) in a road Three Rivers Conference contest.

Rushford-Peterson 55, Dover-Eyota 44

The Trojans (8-6, 3-4) pulled off a double-digit win at home, beating the Three Rivers foe Eagles (7-6, 4-4).