High school sports roundup: Cotter boys cross country wins conference

CHATFIELD, Minn. — The Cotter boys cross country team put all of its scoring runners in the top 20 to win the Three Rivers Conference meet with a score of 52 at Chosen Valley Golf Club on Tuesday.

The Ramblers were led by junior John Fritts and seventh-grader Erik Semiling on fourth- and fifth-place finishes with times of 17 minutes, 15.2 seconds and 17:32.

They finished just ahead of fifth-place junior Ryan Prinsen of Lewiston-Altura/Rushford-Peterson and his time of 17:40.1. Prinsen’s finish helped L-A/R-P to a second-place team finish and score of 71 with all of its scoring runners among the top 23.

Eighth-grader Ryan Littlefield (ninth, 18:04.8), freshman Kellen Groth (14th, 18:26.5) and freshman Logan Granseth (20th, 19:00.8) also had scoring runs for Cotter.

Junior Tyler Betthauser (eighth, 18:02.5), eighth-grader Brennan Kunst (15th, 18:33.1), sophomore Matthew Sprague (19th, 18:54.5) and junior Sam Adamczyk (23rd, 19:07.5) added scoring runs for L-A/R-P.

Cotter’s girls placed third and were led by individual champion Sonja Semiling.

Semiling, a sophomore, crossed the finish line in 19:41.2 and comfortably ahead of sophomore teammate Hazel Freyre (20:28.3), who was runner-up. The two led the Ramblers to a team score of 65, which only trailed P-E-M (45) and Chatfield (64).

L-A/R-P was fourth (171) and led by junior Lauren Honken (11th, 21:35.8).

Cotter also received scoring runs from sophomore Kyra Kotsmith (ninth, 21;15.7), sophomore Macy Piechowski (21st, 22:21.5) and eighth-grader Kaylee VanEtten (35th, 23:29.4).

Junior Ellie Ekern (18th, 21:59.6) also finished among the top 20 for L-A/R-P.

Big Nine Meet

OWATONNA, Minn. —Winona’s boys placed second to Mankato East with a score of 95, and Winona’s girls finished ninth with a 242.

The boys were led by sophomore Leo Lohnes, who was 12th with a time of 16:45.01. Senior Myles Rasmussen wasn’t far behind (14th, 16:57.06).

Eighth-grader Phineas Van Fossen (20th,17:05.07), sophomore Brady Benedict (23rd, 17:09.42) and sophomore Jacob Sheridan (26th, 17:15.53) also scored for the Winhawks.

Winona’s girls had three runners place among the top 40, and reshman Lani Schul led the way with a 34th-place finish and time of 20:35.4. Freshman Kiley Pollock and senior Olivia Becker added 39th- and 40th-place finishes in 20:58.22 and 20:58.82, respectively.

Sophomore Glady Fellman (64th, 22:22.43) and Julia Driscoll (65th, 22:27.5) also had scoring runs for Winona.

WIAA regional quarterfinals

Division 2

Platteville 3, G-E-T 0

PLATTEVILLE, Wis. — The Hillmen (20-16) won their opener against the Red Hawks 25-9, 25-16, 25-18.

G-E-T (4-16) was led by Sevannah Hynes’ five kills while Elyse Schoonover had four. Kaylee Gauge had nine assists.

Division 3

Eau Claire Regis 3, C-FC 1

The Pirates (16-18) saw their season come to a close in the first round of the playoffs, falling on the road against Regis.

Rushford-Peterson 3, P-E-M 0

The Trojans pulled off a sweep in TRC play, beating the Bulldogs in Rushford by a 25-12, 25-18, 26-24 margin.

Senior Kaylee Ruberg led the R-P offense, tallying 11 kills, also adding a team-best 13 digs, plus two service aces.

Sophomore Lindsey Hoiness led the team in aces with four and senior Isabelle Kahoun set the tone with 20 assists.

Lewiston-Altura 3, Dover-Eyota 1

The Cardinals picked up a Three Rivers Conference win on their home court during senior night, defeating the Eagles in four sets.

L-A won the first two sets 25-22, 25-20 before D-E bopunced back with a 25-22 third set victory.

The Cardinals finished off the win with a 25-19 margin in the fourth set.