High school sports roundup: Cotter boys, SCLA girls move on to finals

Cotter’s boys soccer team picked up an MSHSL Section 1A tournament victory Saturday afternoon to advance to the section title game.

The second-seeded Ramblers took on three-seed La Crescent-Hokah on the campus of Saint Mary’s University, and Cotter won by a 2-1 score.

On Tuesday, the Ramblers will travel to Dover-Eyota High School for a 7:30 p.m. matchup against top-seed Rochester Lourdes. Cotter will have a chance to qualify for the state tournament for the first time in program history, just one year after the girls team made its first state appearance.

Rochester Lourdes 4, St. Charles/Lewiston-Altura 1

The season came to a close for the four-seed Saints, falling to Section 1A’s top seed and one of the state’s top teams, the Eagles

Lourdes built up a 3-0 lead by halftime, and both teams scored once in the second half.

SCLA’s lone goal came from Mason Apse with an assist by Jonas Barclay.

GIRLS SOCCER

St. Charles/Lewiston-Altura 2, La Crescent-Hokah 0

The top-seeded Saints pulled off a shutout semifinal win over the four-seed Lancers in St. Charles.

With the victory, the Saints move on to the Section 1A title game to take on two-seed Cotter, which won earlier in the day.

Cotter is the two-time reigning Section 1A champion, while SCLA is seeking its first ever trip to state, either as a co-op or for the two schools individually.