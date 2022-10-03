High school sports roundup: Cotter boys soccer moves to 14-0

Cotter’s undefeated boys soccer team kept rolling Monday, winning a 6-2 nonconference home matchup against Stewartville.

The Ramblers (14-0) scored twice in the first 10 minutes, with junior Roberto Perez scoring in the sixth minute off an assist by fellow junior Elliot Fitzgerald and Fitzgerald getting a goal in the 8th minute with sophomore Carson Roeder assisting on the play.

Perez scored again off a Fitzgerald assist in the 27th minute for a 3-0 Cotter lead.

The Tigers (3-9-2) struck back with a goal late in the first half and another early in the second to make it 3-2, but the Ramblers pulled away with another trio of scores.

Freshman Brayden Novakoski scored off a Perez assist in the 67th minute, eighth grader Gavin Kammerer netted a 69th minute score from a Novakoski pass and Roeder finished the scoring in the 78th minute off an assist by seventh grader Alex Suffrins.

St. Charles/Lewiston-Altura 5, Schaeffer Academy 0

The Saints (7-5-2) snapped a two-game winless streak with a five-goal road win over the Lions (2-10-1).

SCLA scored twice in the first half, then tacked on three more goals in the second.

Junior Aiden Olson led the way offensively for the Saints, scoring two goals and adding an assist. Sophomore Mason Apse scored once and had an assist as well.

Juniors Jonas Barclay and Jack Dailey each had one goal, and senior Harrison Gruber and sophomore Isaac Hanson had one assist apiece.

Sophomore Marcus Rinard had five saves in the Saints’ fifth shutout of the season.

VOLLEYBALL

Rushford-Peterson 3, Southland 0

The Trojans (13-6) picked up a non-conference sweep at home over the Rebels, winning 25-10, 25-16 and 25-9.

A trio of R-P players tied for the team lead in kills with freshman Torryn Schneider, junior Tayler Helgemoe and freshman Ava Helgemoe all picking up five kills. Tayler Helgemoe added 2.5 blocks, while Scheider tallied four service aces and 0.5 blocks. Senior Allie Kingsley tied for the lead with four aces.

Senior Isabelle Kahoun orchestrated the balanced offense, totalling 16 assists for the Trojans.