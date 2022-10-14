High school sports roundup: Cotter football loses, Winona soccer advances in playoffs

Cotter’s football team lost its final home game of the year Thursday night, with the Ramblers (1-6 overall, 1-5 district) dropping a 67-13 matchup against Bethlehem Academy (5-2, 5-1).

The Cardinals struck first with a pair of touchdowns, but Cotter struck back with a four-yard touchdown pass from junior Gabe Stewart to junior Luke Gardner for a 12-6 score.

However, BA scored five more touchdowns before halftime for a 47-6 lead.

Cotter’s second score came early in the fourth quarter when freshman Dane Guzzo rushed for a 36-yard score.

Guzzo led the team on the ground with nine rushes for 44 yards, while Gardner had the most yards in the air with six catches for 73 yards.

Lake City 34, Lewiston-Altura 6

The Cardinals (0-7) dropped a non-district matchup with the Tigers (3-4) in Lake City.

GIRLS SOCCER

Winona 2, Kasson-Mantorville 0

The three-seed Winhawks pulled off a road upset over two-seed Komets to advance to the MSHSL Section 1AA championship game.

After a 0-0 first half, WSHS scored twice in the second half with senior Gwen Buswell and sophomore Adrianna Brenengen each with one goal.

Junior goalkeeper Benna Wells stopped all eight shots she faced in the shutout victory.

Winona will have a shot at its first trip to state Tuesday, taking on one-seed Byron at 7:30 p.m. at Austin’s Wescott Complex.

BOYS SOCCER

Winona 3, Byron 1

The Winhawks boys also advanced to the section final, defeating four-seed Byron 3-1 in Winona.

WSHS’s boys squad will also have a shot at state Tuesday in Austin, playing at 5 p.m. against either 3-seed Austin or 2-seed Faribualt, which did not report their Thursday score to the MSHSL.

VOLLEYBALL

St. Charles 3, Cotter 2

The Ramblers dropped a close match on the road against the Saints.

Cotter won the first set 27-25, then St. Charles won twice in the next two sets 25-16 and 26-24. The Ramblers bounced back with a 25-20 win in set four, but St. Charles closed things out 15-12 in the final set.

Cotter sophomore Camrie Macal led the way with 14 kills with 2.5 blocks while sophomore Clarissa Sauer was close behind with 13 kills and a block, while leading with 17 digs. Freshman Savannah Repinski set up the offense with 43 assists, adding two blocks.