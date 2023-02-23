Cotter sophomore Clarissa Sauer scored 26 points to lift the Ramblers to a 49-34 victory over St. Charles in the first round of the Section 1AA tournament.

In a low-scoring first half, the four-seed Ramblers (17-9) had the edge 19-10. Both offenses came alive in the second half, but Cotter outscored the 13-seed Saints (12-15) by a 30-24 margin to add to the deficit.

Sauer was the only Rambler in double figures, with senior Allyssa Williams second on the team with seven points.

Junior Makadyn Gust led St. Charles with 16 points.

With the win, Cotter moves on to the section quarterfinals, heading to the Rochester Mayo Civic Center on Monday for a 7:30 p.m. tip off, where the Ramblers will be the higher seed in a matchup against five-seed P-E-M. Cotter won the regular season matchup between the pair of Three Rivers Conference foes, beating the Bulldogs 73-68 in Plainview on Jan. 23.

WRESTLING

A trio of Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau wrestlers are still alive heading into Friday’s matches in the WIAA Division 2 state title meet in Madison.

Titans junior Jackson Blaken advanced to the Friday morning session with a 12-5 win Thursday night over Elkhart Lake-Glenbeulah/Howards Grove junior Colin Meiselwitz in the 132-pound weight class. In the next round, Blaken will face Luxemburg-Casco senior Easton Worachek, who earned a bye.

Fellow junior Alex Wieczorek also moved on, winning his first match in a 7-4 decision over Lake Country Lutheran sophomore Nate Grooms at 220 pounds. On Friday, he will take on Peshtigo junior Connor Thomas, who earned a bye.

Senior Ben Peterson was the lone G-E-T/Mel.-Min. grappler to earn a bye, and his run through the 170-pound bracket begins Friday morning against Northwestern senior Tanner Kaufman. Both competitors come into the bout with similar seconds, with Peterson at 48-4 on the year and Kaufman going 48-2 so far, including a pin at 2:58 against Sturgeon Bay/Sevastopol sophomore Zak Wrobel in the first round Thursday.

G-E-T/Mel.-Min. freshman Colton Koss saw his season come to a close, losing an 11-1 major decision against Amery freshman Antonio Sowell in his first match of the 106-pound tournament.