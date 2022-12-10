High school sports roundup: Cotter girls hoops wins second straight

Cotter’s girls basketball team won its second game of the Maple River Winter Showcase on Saturday, beating Blue Earth 63-43.

The Ramblers (3-2) were led by a strong offensive performance from sophomore Clarissa Sauer, who scored 22 points on 8-for-10 shooting.

It was the second big game in a row for the Cotter forward, who had an 18-point, 15-rebound double-double the night before.

Junior forward Lily Herber had 12 points as well for the Ramblers in Saturday’s win.

Mankato West 66, Winona 49

The Winhawks (1-3 overall, 1-2 conference) dropped a Big 9 Conference road matchup, losing by 17 against the Scarlets (2-2, 2-2).

BOYS BASKETBALL

Winona 86, Mankato West 80

The Winhawks (1-0, 1-0) kicked off the season with a win on their home court, beating the Big 9 foe Scarlets (1-1, 1-1) by six points.

C-FC 64, Monticello 47

The Pirates (3-1) traveled to the Just a Game fieldhouse in Wisconsin Dells, and came away victorious in a nonconference contest against the Ponies (2-4).

Cotter 63, Eagle Ridge Academy 34

The Ramblers (2-3) snapped a three-game losing streak with a nonconference home win over the Gryphons.