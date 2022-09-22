High school sports roundup: Cotter girls soccer avenges prior loss

Cotter’s girls soccer team avenged an earlier loss Thursday, beating Dover-Eyota 1-0 in Winona.

When the two Three Rivers Conference foes met up in Eyota on Sept. 6, it was the Eagles that came out on top 1-0, though the Ramblers (8-2 overall, 5-2 conference) defended their home turf in the rematch.

A pair of captains lifted Cotter to victory, as junior Ava Killian scored off an assist by senior Allyssa Williams for the game’s only goal.

Sophomore goalkeeper Bella Kaiser made four saves, not a massive amount of shots to defend, but it was a quartet of stops that head coach Marie Barrientos described as “well-timed” to secure the shutout victory.

St. Charles/Lewiston-Altura 4, La Crescent-Hokah 1

The Saints (9-1, 7-0) stayed unbeaten in Three Rivers play with a three-goal road victory over the Lancers.

Junior Mya Ohmdahl scored twice, and sophomore Samantha Perez and junior Araceli White scored once each in the win.

BOYS SOCCER

Winona 1, Austin 0

The Winhawks (7-0-3, 5-0-2) won their third game in a row and stayed undefeated thanks to a late goal in a road Big 9 Conference win over the Packers (3-8, 2-5).

Through the game’s first 70 minutes, the two teams remained knotted at 0-0.

However, with six minutes remaining, senior Rory Briggs sent a deep pass to junior Teis Larsen, and the junior sent the ball past the Packers keeper to give the Winhawks all the offense they needed to claim victory.

Cotter 2, Dover-Eyota 1

The Ramblers (10-0, 7-0) also remain unbeaten, picking up a road conference win against the Eagles (4-4-2, 2-4-1).

St. Charles/Lewiston-Altura 1, La Crescent-Hokah 0

The Saints (6-4-1, 4-2-1) won a low-scoring affair at home over the Lancers (6-3-1, 5-2).

Junior Jonas Barclay scored the game’s only goal in the second half, capitalizing on an assist by freshman Miles Barclay.

Sophomore Marcus Rinard stood firm in goal, stopping all 11 shots he faced.

VOLLEYBALL

Westby 3, G-E-T 0

Westby’s perfect conference record remained intact with a road win over G-E-T 25-15, 25-16, 25-17.

The Norsemen (18-1, 7-0) were led by 12 kills by Emily Collins and 12 digs by Bethany Roethel. Tricia Klum had 22 assists and two service aces. The RedHawks (3-12, 3-4) leader in kills was Elyse Schoonover with nine. Schoonover also led in digs with nine and aces with two.