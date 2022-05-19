High school sports roundup: Cotter softball offense shines in win over Trojans

Cotter’s softball team had its bats on fire on Tuesday night, defeating Rushford-Peterson 17-4 in a Three Rivers Conference matchup in Rushford.

The Ramblers built up a 14-0 lead in the first two innings, scoring eight in the first and six in the second. In total, Cotter had 15 hits in the game

A trio of Ramblers (16-3, 13-2) tied for the team lead with three hits apiece. Sophomore Milana Shira went 3 for 3 with a walk, two RBI and two runs scored, senior Alison French went 3 for 4 with a double, a walk, one RBI and two runs scored and freshman Katelyn Ubl was 3 for 4 with a double, one run scored and 3 RBI.

Sophomore Maddison Hazelton and senior Hailey Biesanz also picked up multiple RBI, with Hazelton going 2 for 3 with a triple, a walk, three RBI and one run scored and Biesanz going 2 for 3 with a walk, two RBI and two runs scored.

The Trojans (5-11, 3-9) were led by senior Aviana Anderson-Ingram, who was 2 for 3 with two of the team’s four hits.

BASEBALL

Winona 14, Faribault 3

Winona 17, Faribault 1

In a doubleheader that was significantly delayed by weather in the midst of the games, Winona picked up a pair of victories over the Falcons.

