High school sports roundup: G-E-T and R-P win holiday tournament games

Junior Cody Schmitz had another stellar game, scoring 38 points as G-E-T’s boys basketball team snapped a two-game losing streak Tuesday in the team’s first game of the Aquinas High School holiday tournament.

The Red Hawks (3-3) pulled off a 61-54 victory to hand Baldwin-Woodville (3-1) its first loss of the year.

It was the third game in the year with 38 or more points for Schmitz, who averages 33.3 per game through six games.

Junior Braden Anibas added 11 points for the Red Hawks.

Rushford-Peterson 86, Higher Ground 45

The Trojans (4-2) won handily to wrap up the final game of the first day of the Rushford-Peterson Xmas Invite.

R-P built up a 49-21 lead by halftime, then continued to add to the deficit with a 37-24 second-half margin.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Rushford-Peterson 67, West Lutheran 30

The Trojans girls (4-5) also won their first matchup of their home tournament.

R-P held the Warriors to just 16 points in the first half, with a 40-16 lead, then continued to cruise in the second half.