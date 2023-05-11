Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau’s hot streak continued Thursday, with the Red Hawks winning their third game in a row and the sixth time in their past eight games with a 6-3 road Coulee Conference victory over Arcadia.

The two teams were tied 3-3 heading into the final inning, but a three-run rally by G-E-T sealed the deal.

Senior Thomas Haney earned the win on the mound for the Red Hawks (11-7 overall, 6-3 conference), pitching 1 and ⅔ innings with one hit and two strikeouts. Senior Owen Eddy started the game, throwing 5 and ⅓ innings with no earned runs, three total, on four hits and three walks with seven strikeouts against the Raiders (9-6, 4-5).

Eddy led the way at the plate as well, going 3-for-4 with two doubles, an RBI and three runs scored. Seniors Collin Handke and Brenden Brady each added two hits as well.

La Crescent-Hokah 6, Rushford-Peterson 2

A big third inning was all the Lancers (11-4, 9-2) needed to pick up a road Three Rivers Conference win over the Trojans (5-10, 3-9).

La Crescent-Hokah scored five runs in the top of the third, and while R-P scored two in the bottom of the inning, it was all the Trojans would score on the day. LC-H added one more insurance run in the top of the seventh.

Four Lancers had multi-hit games as senior Eli McCool, sophomore Mayes Boyer, sophomore Alex Von Arx and senior Logan DeBoer each went 2-for-3.

Eighth grader Cayden Lea had two of the Trojans’ three hits, going 2-for-3 with a run scored and a stolen base.

Kasson-Mantorville 6, Winona 1

The Winhawks (3-11) dropped their eighth game in a row with a home nonconference loss against the Komets (5-8).

SOFTBALL

Westby 6, G-E-T 1

The Norsemen (16-2, 11-0), who have already won the conference title, scored all of their runs in the fourth, fifth and sixth innings to give senior pitcher Jayda Berg all the runs she needed.

Berg held the Red Hawks (7-12, 5-5) to five hits, and four of them were singles. Berg struck out eight and walked one. The Norsemen also had just five hits against Shayna Kirkey.

Kenzie Stellner, Berg and Kylie Molledahl each drove in a run for Westby, which is ranked eighth in Division 3 by state coaches and has won four in a row. Caroline Mack doubled for G-E-T.

La Crescent-Hokah 8, Rushford-Peterson 2

The Lancers (13-2, 9-2) took a lead in the first inning and held off the Trojans (1-12, 1-11) for a wire-to-wire victory.

Following that first run, LC-H scored three in the second and four more in the fourth. R-P scored a run in the third and one more in the fifth.

Senior Kaitlyn Miller had a strong performance on the mound for the Lancers, allowing one earned run and two total on five hits and three walks, striking out six.

Senior Molly Bills led the way at the plate, going 3-for-4 with a double, a steal, two RBI and two runs scored.

A pair of Trojans had multi-hit days, with junior Cassandra Boyum going 2-for-4 and junior Rebecca Magin going 2-for-4 with one RBI and one run scored.

Alma Center Lincoln 3, C-FC 1

The Pirates (11-7, 10-6) fell by two runs in a road nonconference matchup with the Hornets (5-12, 4-11).

BOYS GOLF

Owatonna invite

Winona took ninth in a nine-team invitational at Owatonna Country Club, shooting a team score of 378.

St. Peter won the event at 310, edging past Prior Lake’s 312.

Kaiden Brovold, a junior from St. Peter, was atop the individual leaderboard at 71, with Mankato East freshman Carter Dean in second at 74 in the 53-man field.

The Winhawks were led by freshman Brandt Hogenson, who shot an 87 in a seven-way tie for 34th place.

La Crescent triangular

Rushford-Peterson traveled to Valley High Golf Club, finishing in the middle of a trio of teams.

R-P shot a 186 as a team, with the host Lancers winning at 157 and Caledonia third at 191.

LC-H had the top three finishes, and five of the top seven, with sophomore Ryan Nutter and junior Wyatt Farrell tying for the lead at 37.

R-P’s best placement came from freshman Will LaFleur, who shot a 45 and tied for fifth.

St. Charles 175, Lewiston-Altura 201

The Saints won a dual meet against the Cardinals at St. Charles Golf Course.

SC had the top four scorers, with senior Gavin Warmkagathje winning the event at 40. L-A’s top finisher was junior Anders Shurson, who tied for fifth at 47.

GIRLS GOLF

Northfield triangular

Winona finished in the middle of a Big 9 Conference triangular at the Northfield Golf Club, shooting a 416. Northfield won at 343, while Faribault was third at 453.

A trio of Raiders took the top three spots, including junior Emerson Garlie winning at 76.

Junior Marin Keller had the best finish for the Winhawks, shooting an 88 in fourth place.

La Crescent triangular

Rushford-Peterson finished third out of a trio of teams in La Crescent, shooting a 286 with La Crescent in second at 237 and Caledonia winning at 196.

The Warriors occupied the top six spots on the individual leaderboard, including a tie in first with seniors Elenore Milde and Miranda Schroeder shooting a 47.

La Crescent-Hokah’s best finish was a tie as well, with junior Isabelle Green and senior Miranda Nesler both at 58 in seventh.

R-P’s top scorer was sophomore Alaina Meier, shooting a 67 in 13th.

St. Charles 214, Lewiston-Altura 233

The Cardinals lost a road dual meet against the Saints, with St. Charles occupying five of the top six spots on the leaderboard.

SC junior Lily Sullivan took first at 46, followed by freshman teammate Makena Millard in second at 52. Cardinals senior Halle McElmury was third, shooting 53.