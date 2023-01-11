High school sports roundup: G-E-T boys gain momentum with win

Junior Cody Schmitz had 24 points for the Red Hawks (5-5 overall, 2-1 conference) as they won 59-44 at home over Coulee Conference foe Black River Falls for their second win in three games heading into a Thursday matchup with fourth-ranked Luther in Galesville.

Junior Braden Anibas added 11 points for G-E-T, while junior Colin Zillmer scored 16 for the Tigers (5-5, 1-2).

Austin 76, Winona 57

The Winhawks (4-3, 3-2) lost to the Packers (6-3, 4-2) for the 26th-consecutive time, falling by 19 on the road.

Lanesboro 63, Rushford-Peterson 43

The Trojans (4-5) lost by 20 points in a road nonconference matchup against the Burros (6-3).

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Austin 53, Winona 44

The Winhawks (2-8, 1-6) lost by single digits at home against the Packers (8-2, 7-1) with junior MacKenzi Simmons scoring 12 for Winona.

C-FC 42, Independence 33

The Pirates (8-6, 6-2) won their third game in the past five days, defeating the Indees (4-9) in a road Dairyland matchup.

GYMNASTICS

Winona 133.775, Austin 129.400

The Winhawks won a close home matchup against a Big 9 Conference foe.

Nevaeh Mitchell won the all around for Winona, scoring 34.2 to beat out Austin’s Kiki Rodriguez at 33.5. Winona had one more athlete in the top three as Makenna Schroeder scored 33.0.

Winona’s Savannah Gabel won the vault with a score of 8.7 and Schroeder and Mitchell finished in a three-way tie for second with Austin’s Hannah Fritz with a score of 8.6.

The Winhawks swept the top three in the bars, with Natalya Franz in first at 9.375, Mitchell second at 8.5 and Gabel third at 7.9. Franz also took first in the floor, scoring 9.225 with Gabel in second at 8.9.

Mitchell tied at the top in the beam, scoring 8.7 to share the win with Fritz. Schroeder was next up with a score of 8.225.

WRESTLING

G-E-T/Melrose-Mindoro 41, West Salem/Bangor 34

WEST SALEM — The Titans got by the Catbirds with three big pins in the middle of the dual.

G-E-T/Melrose-Mindoro won the first thre matches for an 18-0 lead before West Salem/Bangor got within 18-15 when Nick Ziegler (7-5) recorded a 5-4 decision over Layne Fry (11-9) at 126 pounds.

But Jackson Blaken (132), David Hiles (138) and Carson Koss (145) followed up that match with pins — Hiles pinned Caden Anderson (16-10) — to put the Titans back in control for good.

G-E-T/Melrose-Mindor’s ben Peterson (19-2) won by technical fall of Caden Petersen (22-8) in a big singles matchup at 170, and West Salem/Bangor’s Luke Noel pinned Alex Wieczorek (14-8) at 195.

West Salem/Bangor’s Bradyn Glasspoole (24-4) also ended his 120-pound match with Jayce Stetzer (13-5) with a pin.

Dover-Eyota triangular

Lewiston-Altura/Rushford-Peterson split a pair of matches at the Dover-Eyota tri.

The host Eagles beat LARP in the first matchup, winning 54-27.

LARP did well in the lower weights, with pins by Christian Zibrowski (106), Owen Lange (113), Colten Jenkins (126), Jordan Zibrowski (138) and a 7-5 decision victory by Titan Tekautz at 145.

The Screaming Eagles bounced back with a narrow 42-30 win over St. Charle, with a trio of forfeit wins looming large.

Jackson Bergan (220), Evan Kammerer (182), Jordan Zibrowski (132) and Christian Zibrowski (106) all won with pins in LARP’s only victories of the meet.