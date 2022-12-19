High school sports roundup: G-E-T boys hoops drops close contest

G-E-T’s boys basketball team lost a narrow nonconference home matchup Monday against Tomah by a 61-58 margin despite a strong performance from their top dog.

Junior wing Cody Schmidtz had another game-leading performance scoring, providing the RedHawks (2-3) with 20 points, but it still was not enough to top the Timberwolves (2-4).

Tomah was led by senior forward Tom Hesse with 16 points. Not far behind was senior guard Brady Plueger with 15 and junior guard added 13.

G-E-T saw contributions from junior forward Braden Anibas with 16 points. Senior guard Will Mack added nine.

The RedHawks will head to West Salem on Thursday to try and rebound against a Panthers team that qualified for the state title game last winter and is off to a 4-0 start this season.

Zumbrota-Mazeppa 80, Lewiston-Altura 59

The Cardinals (3-2) lost their second game in a row, losing by 21 points on the road in a nonconference matchup against the Cougars (4-0).

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Zumbrota-Mazeppa 65, Lewiston-Altura 44

The Cardinals (0-6) dropped a nonconference game at home to the Cougars (5-3).

S-M junior Melanie Raasch led all scorers with 18 points, adding 10 rebounds for a double-double.

L-A was led by a 16-point night from senior Kylie Verthein, followed by junior Natalie Lubinski with 12 points.