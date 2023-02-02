Junior Cody Schmitz broke out for 34 points as the Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau boys basketball team made a run at the century mark before handing Westby a 90-59 Coulee Conference defeat on Thursday.

Schmitz, who averages 27.9 points per game, made four 3-pointers and made three of them during a 22-point first half. G-E-T (9-8 overall, 5-3 conference) outscored Westby 52-31 in the second half.

Junior Braden Anibas added 15 points and senior Will Mack 12 for the Red Hawks, who have won four of their past five games.

Junior Rhett Stenslien made five 3-pointers and scored a team-high 22 for the Norsemen (6-11, 3-5).

Caledonia 71, Winona Cotter 59

The Ramblers (7-10, 3-5) dropped a home matchup against the perennial Three Rivers Conference title contenders the Warriors (9-8, 8-1).

Caledonia built a 38-26 halftime lead before the teams played an even second half.

Junior Lewis Doyle made two 3-pointers and scored a team-high 17 points for the Warriors. Teammate Reid Klug added 12 with two 3s, and Mason King and Garret Konz scored nine each for Caledonia.

Cotter was led by 16 points from junior Luke Gardner, and sophomore Carson Roeder added 11.

Mankato West 47, Winona 44

The Winhawks (6-9, 5-7) dropped a narrow road Big 9 Conference matchup against the Scarlets (9-8, 6-7).

GIRLS BASKETBALL

West Salem 74, G-E-T 25

The Panthers (19-2), who are ranked sixth in Division 3 by The Associated Press, had a 31-point lead by halftime on the way to completing a regular-season sweep of the Red Hawks (3-17, 3-6).

Freshman Josie Brudos broke out for a team-high 16 points for West Salem, which had 10 players score at least two points.

Sophomore Megan Johnson and Sam Niemeier scored 11 and 10 points, respectively, for the Panthers. Senior Shayna Kirkey scored a game-high 17 points for G-E-T in its fourth straight loss.

WRESTLING

G-E-T/Mel.-Min. 69, Viroqua 12

Jackson Blaken (33-9) picked up a big third-period pin of Ethan Dobbs (29-7) at 132 pounds to lead the Titans.

G-E-T/Mel.-Min’s Gunnar Johnson (21-18) also pinned Blaine Primmer (17-15) at 160, Viroqua’s Aaron DiPietro (22-11) pinned Mitch Berg (21-17) at 132, and G-E-T/Mel.-Min.’s Koda Purney (24-14) handed Alex Klum (18-16) a 6-0 defeat at 113 in other competitive individual matchups.

G-E-T/Melrose-Mindoro 51, Dodgeville 27

The Titans used pins in the final three bouts to pull away from a close meet.

Mitch Berg (21-17, 1195), Alex Wieczorek (24-12, 220) and Cisco Jimenez (22-10, 285) won those matches for G-E-T/Melrose-Mindoro.

LARP triangular

Lewiston-Altura/Rushford-Peterson won a pair of matches in a home triangular in Rushford, beating La Crescent-Hokah 54-21 and Wabasha-Kellogg 63-18.

In both matches, the Screaming Eagles picked up the majority of their points thanks to forfeits.

Heavyweight Andrew Wilkemeyer was the only winner against LC-H, pinning Cole Becker at 1:24.

Three LARP wrestlers had pins against the Falcons as Titan Tekautz (145 pound weight class), Eli Jensen (152) and Camden Anderson (160) all won by fall. Even Kammerer added a 10-7 decision win at 182 pounds.

GYMNASTICS

The West Salem co-op gymnastics team established a new team high for the season by beating the G-E-T co-op 138-825-134.6 in a Coulee Conference dual meet at the Blue Angels Gymnastics Club on Thursday.

Abby Miller was the all-around champion with a 36.175 in helping G-E-T also beat its best previous team score. Miller won the vault (9.3) and floor exercise (9.75) and placed second on the uneven bars (8.675) and fourth on the balance beam (8.45).

West Salem’s Taliya Michlig won the bars (9.05) and beam (9.0) and was second all-around (36.05).

West Salem’s Camdyn Lyga was second on the floor exercise (9.15), teammate Natalie Peterson was second on the beam (8.9), and teammate Trista Thill was third all-around (34.325) with her top performance third place on the beam (8.65).

BOYS HOCKEY

Albert Lea 5, Winona 2

The Winhawks (5-10-2, 1-7-2) lost by three goals at home against the Tigers (15-5, 8-3).

GIRLS HOCKEY

Albert Lea 6, Winona 0

The Winhawks (9-13, 8-7) were shut out on the road against the Tigers (15-7-1, 9-3).