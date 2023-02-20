G-E-T’s boys basketball team picked up a dominant Coulee Conference victory on the road Monday, beating Viroqua 87-37.

The RedHawks (12-11, 6-5) were led by junior Cody Schmitz, who scored 23 points. Freshman Mason Brone added 14 points in the win over the Blackhawks (1-22, 0-12).

Arcadia 72, C-FC 47

The Pirates (11-12) lost a road nonconference matchup against the Raiders (13-10).

Rushford-Peterson 56, Wabasha-Kellogg 37

The Trojans (13-11, 7-5) won a road Three Rivers Conference contest over the Falcons (10-13, 5-8).

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Winona 67, Northfield 51

The Winhawks (12-13, 10-11) won their fifth-straight game, pulling off a double-digit win on senior night, beating the Big 9 rival Raiders (4-21, 4-17).