After a pair of close losses last week, the Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau boys basketball team flipped the script.

The Red Hawks (11-10) won a 67-62 nonconference matchup on the road against Elk Mound (15-5) Monday night.

G-E-T was led by a pair of 20-plus performances as junior Cody Schmitz led the way with 21 and Braden Anibas added 20.

Cotter 58, Lanesboro 57

The Ramblers (8-12) won a nailbiter at home in a nonconference matchup with the Burros (16-7).

Melrose-Mindoro 64, Cochrane-Fountain City 57

The Pirates (10-10 overall, 6-6 conference) dropped a home matchup against one of the top teams in the Dairyland Conference, the Mustangs (14-6, 10-1).

GIRLS BASKETBALL

G-E-T 40, Black River Falls 33

After trailing at halftime by one, the Red Hawks (4-18, 4-7) relied on the free-throw shooting of senior Shayna Kirkey to pick up a home win over the Tigers (1-21, 1-10).

Kirkey shot seven-of-eight at the charity stripe in the second half and finished with a game-high 17 points. BRF senior forward Emma Blount led her team with 13.