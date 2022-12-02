High school sports roundup: G-E-T girls hoops wins first game

Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau’s girls basketball team picked up its first win of the season Friday night, trouncing Viroqua 41-25 in the Coulee Conference opener in Galesville.

The Red Hawks (1-3 overall, 1-0 Coulee) built up a 27-14 lead over the Blackhawks (2-2, 0-1) by halftime, and G-E-T outscored the opposition 14-11 in the second half as well.

Senior Neveah Becker led the Red Hawks with 14 points, and fellow senior Caydence Kokott also hit double digits with 10.

Viroqua was led by a 12-point night from Zoey Clark.

C-FC 58, Augusta 47

The Pirates (3-1) kicked off Dairyland Conference play with a road win, beating the Beavers (2-2, 0-2) by 11.

Augusta led 22-21 at halftime, but C-FC outscored the home team 36-24 in the second half to pull off the victory.

Junior Emma Mann led the Pirates with 17 points, junior Bella Holzer added 12 and junior Alexis Pronschinske rounded out the double-digit scorers with 10.

Augusta senior Kennedy Korger led all scorers with 19 points.

St. Charles 57, Lewiston-Altura 52

The Cardinals (0-2, 0-2) lost a close Three Rivers Conference contest at home against the Saints (2-2, 1-1).

L-A senior Kylie Verthein stuffed the stat sheet, tallying a double-double with 26 points and 12 rebounds. Junior Natalie Lubinski also hit double digits, scoring 14 points.

St. Charles was led by 16 points from junior Makadyn Gust.

Caledonia 62, Cotter 24

The Ramblers (1-1, 1-1) lost by 38 points in a road conference matchup against the Warriors (2-0, 2-0).

Caledonia built up a 34-15 lead by halftime before holding Cotter to nine second-half points.

Sophomore Josie Foster scored a game-high 15 points for the Warriors.

Junior Ava Killian led the Ramblers with nine points.

Rushford-Peterson 53, Fillmore Central 43

The Trojans (1-1, 1-1) picked up their first win of the year, defeating the Falcons (0-2, 0-1) in Harmony.

BOYS BASKETBALL

Lewiston-Altura 58, Southland 46

The Cardinals (1-0) kicked off the season with a road nonconference win, defeating the Rebels (0-1) by double digits.

A trio of L-A players tied for the team's scoring lead as junior Jace Ferguson, senior Cole Kreidermacher and junior Owen Sommer each scored 11 points.

Southland's Cale Wehrenberg led all scorers with 16, and the Rebels' Nicholas Edlund had an 11-point, 10-rebound double-double.

Kenyon-Wanamingo 55, Cotter 36

One night after a season-opening win, the Ramblers (1-1) lost their first game in a 19-point nonconference road defeat against the Knights (1-0).