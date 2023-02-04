VIROQUA — The G-E-T/Melrose-Mindoro co-op wrestling team crowned six individual champions on its way to winning the Coulee Conference tournament on Saturday.

The Titans manufactured 360 points to hold off second-place West Salem/Bangor (319) in what became a two-team race. The Catbirds also had six individual champions.

Colton Koss (34-10, 106 pounds), Jackson Blaken (38-9, 132), Carson Koss (32-10, 138), Ben Peterson (40-4, 170), Mitch Berg (26-17, 182) and Alex Wieczorek (29-12, 220) all won titles for G-E-T/Melrose-Mindoro.

Carson Koss, Peterson, Berg and Wieczorek all had four pins during undefeated performances.

Colton Koss majored West Salem/Bangor's Teghan Moore (29-11), Peterson pinned West Salem/Bangor's Andy Johnson (37-10) and Berg pinned Viroqua's Aaron DiPietro (27-12) for the most significant victories among that group.

BOYS BASKETBALL

United South Central 68, Lewiston-Altura 50

KASSON, Minn. — The Cardinals (7-10, 3-6) bounced back from a tough first half, but it wasn’t nearly enough to comeback against USC.

Mankato East 72, Winona 46

The Winhawks (6-10, 5-8) have now lost four in a row.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Cotter 63, Wabasha-Kellogg 37

The Ramblers (14-5) took a big lead to the locker room at halftime, leading 37-10 at the break on their way to a win.

Freshman guard Abby Williams had a game-high 13 points. Senior guard Allyssa Williams added 10 points with a pair of 3-pointers. Sophomore forward Clarissa Sauer finished with nine points.

Mankato East 74, Winona 61

MANKATO, Minn. — The Winhawks (7-12, 5-10) took their first road loss since Jan. 6 and have a pair of road matchups coming up.

BOYS HOCKEY

Winona 4, Austin 0

AUSTIN, Minn. — The Winhawks (6-10) picked up a road shutout against the Packers.