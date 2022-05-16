High school sports roundup: G-E-T softball stays undefeated in the Coulee

G-E-T’s softball team stayed undefeated in Coulee Conference play, winning by four runs in a road matchup against Viroqua.

With the win, the Red Hawks move to 11-0 in the Coulee and 18-5 overall, while the Blackhawks fall to 4-7 and 8-7 respectively.

G-E-T senior Genna O’Neill was sharp in the pitching circle, earning the win while striking out 10 batters and only walking one.

Senior Ryann Duffenbach had a strong day at the plate for the Red Hawks, going 2 for 3 with a double and two runs scored. Junior teammate Caydence Kokott also had a multi-hit game, going 2 for 3 with two runs and an RBI.

A pair of Viroqua batters picked up one RBI apiece as junior Braylan Zitzner went 1 for 3 with a triple and an RBI and junior Mara Anderson was 1 for 3 with an RBI.

C-FC 10, Pepin-Alma 6

The Pirates (11-13, 10-8) picked up a road Dairyland Conference win by beating the Eagles (11-11, 9-9) by a four-run margin.

Pepin-Alma took a 2-0 lead in the first inning, but C-FC tied it at 2-2 in the second. The Pirates jumped into the lead 3-2 with a run in the top of the fourth inning, but P-A scored three in the bottom to take a 5-3 advantage.

C-FC responded with five runs in the top of the fifth inning and never trailed again.

Junior Kourtney Foley led the Pirates offensively, going 2 for 4 with a home run and three RBI. Two more Pirates players had multiple hits and RBI, with sophomore Emma Mann going 2 for 5 with two RBI and senior Ava Schmitt going 2 for 4 with two runs and two RBI.

Sophomore pitcher Bella Holzer earned the win by striking out seven Eagles. She allowed five total runs in six innings, though only one was an earned run

BASEBALL

West Salem 8, G-E-T 4

The Panthers (8-8, 6-3) won their fourth straight game and took the lead for good by scoring a run in the top of the third inning in Galesville.

Junior shortstop Chris Calico was 3 for 5 with two doubles, a triple and three runs scored while knocking in a run for West Salem, which had 15 hits and put the finishing touch on a win with a two-run sixth.

Catcher Luke Noel was also 3 for 4 with a double and pitcher/third baseman Brett McConkey 2 for 4 with a team-high three RBI for the Panthers. Joseph Dailey added two hits for West Salem as it avenged an early-season loss to the Red Hawks.

First-place G-E-T (12-7, 8-3) recorded three singles and two doubles against McConkey and Daley and scored twice in the second and fifth innings.

Lewiston-Altura 16, St. Charles 5

The Cardinals (6-7, 5-7) won their third game in a row on Monday, defeating the Saints (4-6, 3-6) by 11 runs in a Three Rivers Conference road game.

GOLF

Lewiston-Altura

The Cardinals competed in a triangular against St. Charles and Wabasha-Kellogg, and the boys team won with a score of 205, while the other two teams tied at 211.

There was also an L-A player at the top of the individual leaderboard as Anders Shurson shot a 40 to beat out the 45 of second-place scorer Tyler Root from St. Charles.

Lewiston-Altura’s next two finishers were back-to-back with Collin Bonow at 54 in sixth and Jackson Koverman in seventh at 55. Thomas Menk rounded out the team’s scoring with a 56 in ninth place.

On the girls side, L-A had only a trio of players, so they could not complete their team score. St. Charles won the meet by shooting 231 compared to Wabasha-Kellogg’s 239.

Halle McElmury had the Cardinals’ best individual score, shooting 58 to take fourth place. Carly Brummer was in ninth at 66 and Brielle Borchardt shot 72 in 14th.

TENNIS

Winona 4, Austin 3

The Winhawks pulled off a 4-3 victory at home over Austin in the first round of the Section 1AA team tournament, advancing to face Rochester Mayo in a match at Rochester John Marshall High School on Tuesday.

Sparta 5, Cotter 2

The Ramblers crossed the Mississippi and ventured into Wisconsin, but lost a road match against Sparta.

Cotter’s two wins both came in singles.

Two singles player Hamilton Brewer won a 6-3, 7-5 match against Alex Kress, and three singles player Logan Granseth beat Brandon Rand by a 6-1, 6-3 score.

