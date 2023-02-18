G-E-T junior Cody Schmitz scored 34 points, but the Red Hawks still lost a close Coulee Conference road game 67-65 against Black River Falls.

Schmitz’ averages 29.1 points per game, and Friday’s game was his 11th time scoring 30 or more points this season, and the fifth time in the past six games he has surpassed the mark.

Freshman Mason Brone added 11 for G-E-T (11-11, 5-5), which has lost three of its past four games.

La Crescent-Hokah 66, Lewiston-Altura 53

The Lancers (17-8, 10-3) have won five in-a-row after a road win over the Cardinals (9-14, 4-8) where senior guard Noah Bjerke-Wieser had a game-high 21 points.

Bjerke-Wieser had 12 in the second half, helping La Crescent-Hokah pull away from a one-point halftime lead. Senior guards Carter Todd added 14 points and Mason Einerwold finished with 12.

Sophomore Will Kreidermacher led L-A with 12 points.

Blair-Taylor 64, C-FC 58

The Pirates (11-11, 7-7) dropped a Dairyland Conference road matchup against the Wildcats (13-10, 8-6).

Fillmore Central 72, Cotter 61

The Ramblers (9-13, 4-8) had a two-game winning streak snapped in a home loss against the Falcons (15-9, 7-6).

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Rushford-Peterson 53, La Crescent-Hokah 40

The Trojans (16-10, 7-7) closed out the regular season with a double-digit win at home over the Lancers (14-11, 10-5).

Cotter 62, Fillmore Central 46

The Ramblers (16-8, 12-3) finished off their Three Rivers Conference slate with a road victory over the Falcons (11-15, 9-5).

GYMNASTICS

WESTBY — The West Salem co-op gymnastics team broke three program records on the way to winning the Coulee Conference meet on Friday.

The Panthers established a new high team score of 141.6 and reached it with record-breaking performances on the balance beam (36.5) and floor exercise (37.575.).

West Salem’s score was comfortably ahead of second-place Viroqua (136.025) and the third-place G-E-T co-op (134.275).

West Salem had three of the top six finishers in the all-around, with Taliya Michlig second (36.75), Natalie Peterson fifth (34.775) and Kennedy Garbers sixth (34.275). Michlig tied for first place on the uneven bars (9.1), was second on the floor exercise (9.65) and was third on the vault (8.95).

Peterson’s best individual event was a runner-up performance on the balance beam (9.4), and Garbers highlighted her evening with a fifth place on the floor exercise (9.45).

Hailey Ives also gave the Panthers a win on the balance beam with her score of 9.6.

Viroqua’s Isabell Korn was the all-around winner (36.775), and teammate Morgan Siekert placed third (36.65). G-E-T’s Abby Miller was fourth (36.425).

Korn won the vault (9.05) and tied Michlig for the win on the uneven bars. She was also third on the floor exercise (9.625)