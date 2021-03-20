High school sports roundup: Hughes, Franz head to Minnesota state gymnastics

KASSON, Minn. — The Winona/Cotter co-op gymnastics team placed second at the MSHSL Section 1A meet and brought home a couple of state qualifiers with putting together a season-high team score of 139.825.

Seniors Chloe Hughes and Natalya Franz each qualified in three events for Friday’s state meet at Champlin Park High School.

Hughes won the floor exercise with a personal record of 9.65 and placed second on the vault with a 9.5.

Franz set a personal best and won the uneven bars with a 9.4.

BOYS SWIMMING

MSHSL Class A state meet

MINNEAPOLIS — Junior Brayden Coudron led the Winona Senior High School boys swimming and diving team by placing 13th in the MSHSL Class A state meet.

Coudron’s time of 54.76 seconds in the 100-yard butterfly was faster than his qualifying time in an event won by Hibbing’s William Stenson (50.37) at the Jean K. Freeman Aquatic Center.