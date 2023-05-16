After picking up its first win of the year Monday against Cotter, Lewiston-Altura’s baseball team kept rolling Tuesday with a 13-5 home Three Rivers Conference win over Rushford-Peterson.

Senior Cole Kriedermacher, a Winona State commit, led the offense for the Cardinals (2-14 overall, 2-12 conference) with three doubles, three RBI and three runs scored in a 4-for-5 day.

The Trojans (6-12, 3-10) scored one run in each of the first two innings, but L-A scored three in the third to jump ahead. R-P tied it 3-3 in the top of the fourth and took a 4-3 lead in the top of the fifth, but a nine-run rally in the fifth inning to pull away in the previously close contest.

Junior Nolan Oslie and freshman Gavin Bambenek each had three-RBI games as well, with Oslie going 2-for-3 with a double, a run scored and three RBI and Bambenek going 2-for-4 with a double, a run scored and three RBI.

Sophomore pitcher Eli Jensen earned the win, allowing five hits and four walks with five strikeouts and four earned runs, five total. Sophomore Galvin Salvetti tossed a scoreless inning of relief with one walk and one strikeout.

R-P senior Riley Tesch went 2-for-3 with a double and two RBI, and sophomore Jonah Bunke went 1-for-2 with three runs scored and four stolen bases.

C-FC 6, Whitehall 1

The Pirates (8-9, 8-9) won their fifth consecutive game, taking down the Dairyland foe Vikings (10-6, 10-5).

Whitehall started the game with one run in the top of the first inning, holding that lead until the Pirates scored two in the third. C-FC led the rest of the way, adding three runs in the fifth and one in the sixth.

Junior Landen Halverson had a strong day on the mound, allowing one unearned run on two hits and two walks with two strikeouts. Fellow junior Tanner Schieffer finished the game with a scoreless inning.

Schieffer also had a strong day at the plate, going 3-for-4 with a run scored and a steal. Senior Andrew Bissen was also 3-for-4, hitting a double, stealing a base and scoring two runs.

Sophomore Lucas Skroch went 2-for-4 with one run scored and two RBI, freshman Stevie Meyer went 2-for-4 with two RBI and a run scored and junior Abraham Henderson was 3-for-4 with two RBI and two runs scored.

Westby 6, G-E-T 1

The Red Hawks (11-9, 6-5) hung around most of the game, but the Norsemen (7-12, 4-7) pulled away late in a Coulee Conference matchup in Westby.

After three scoreless innings to start, Westby broke the tie with two runs in the bottom of the fourth. The Red Hawks cut it to 2-1 in the top of the sixth, but the Norsemen scored four runs in the bottom of the inning to seal the win.

G-E-T had just two hits in the game, with Collin Handke going 1-for-3 with the team’s lone RBI.

Warren Stoner only allowed two earned runs, but six total, on nine hits and three walks with six strikeouts for the Red Hawks.

Westby pitcher Devin Nedland struck out eight with just two hits and no walks, not allowing an earned run with one total.

Winona 5, Mankato East 4

Winona 7, Mankato West 5

The Winhawks (5-11, 5-9) picked up a pair of victories in Mankato, defeating the Cougars (7-8, 7-6) by one run and the Scarlets (6-7, 6-6) by two runs.

Caledonia 17, Cotter 7

The Ramblers (5-11, 2-10) lost by 10 at home against the Warriors (13-5, 10-4).

SOFTBALL

C-FC 13, Arcadia 2

The Pirates (14-7) won for the seventh time in the past eight games, beating the Raiders (4-15) by 11 runs in a nonconference game in Fountain City.

Arcadia struck first with one run in the first, but C-FC scored three in the bottom of the frame and added two more in the second for a commanding lead. The Pirates finished off the game in the sixth inning, scoring seven runs.

Four different Pirates players had multi-RBI games, with senior Kourtney Foley hitting a home run in a 1-for-4 day with two RBI, freshman Caitlyn Bissen going 1-for-4 with a run scored and three RBI, senior Cadence Wenger going 2-for-4 with three RBI and sophomore Aubrey Smith hitting 2-for-4 with four RBI and a run scored. Junior Addy Lacey went 3-for-4 with three runs scored and junior Emma Mann was 2-for-4 with four runs scored as well.

In the pitching circle, junior Bella Holzer allowed two runs, both unearned, on three hits and three walks with a pair of strikeouts.

Cotter 11, Caledonia 2

The Ramblers (13-2, 12-1) picked up a sizable Three Rivers Conference road win, handing Warriors (7-10, 4-8) their sixth loss in the past seven games.

Junior Madison Hazelton allowed one earned run, two total, on five hits without a walk, striking out four. Freshman Savy Repinski tossed a scoreless, hitless inning of relief with one strikeout.

The pair of pitchers also had strong days at the plate, with Hazelton going 2-for-4 with a walk, one run scored and three RBI and Repinski going 2-for-3 with two walks, two runs scored, one RBI and a steal.

Freshman Emilia Krage also had a multi-hit day, going 2-for-3 with a double, two walks and two RBI.

Lewiston-Altura 12, Rushford-Peterson 0

The Cardinals shut out the Trojans (3-14, 2-12) in a TRC matchup in Rushford.

BOYS GOLF

Albert Lea Quad

Winona’s boys placed fourth in a Big 9 Conference quad at the Wedgewood Cove Golf Club, shooting a 377. The host Tigers won at 293, beating out Rochester Mayo’s 297.

Albert Lea senior Drew Teeter won with a 69, followed by Mayo sophomore Isaac Ahn’s 71 in second place.

Winona’s top scorer was sophomore Payton Steffes in 18th at 89.

TRACK AND FIELD

Big 9 Conference tri

Winona’s squads traveled to Faribault for a conference triangular, though complete results were not available Tuesday night, the Winhawks had a handful of victories for both the boys and girls.

Junior Clarice Potter was the team’s only multi-event winner, taking first in the pole vault at 8-feet, 6-inches and long jump at 15-feet, 4 ½ inches.

Another pair of girls won individual events, with senior Ava Pike victorious in the 1,600-meter run with a time of 5-minutes, 44.06-seconds and sophomore Alexis Urbick winning the 100-meter hurdles at 16.65-seconds.

The girls also won a pair of relays, with the 4x100 team winning at 52.19 and the 4x200 squad in first at 1:50.07.

The boys won both of those relays too, as well as the 4x800. The 4x1 squad had a time of 44.72, the 4x2 was 1:32.73 and 4x8 was at 8:51.11.

Senior Brayden Draheim won the 300-meter hurdles at 41.08, senior Myles Rasmussen won the 800 at 2:05.88 and sophomore Brady Benedict took first in the 3,200 at 10:37.39.