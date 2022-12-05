High school sports roundup: L-A boys hoops beats Cotter with late basket

Lewiston-Altura junior Owen Sommer scored a tie-breaking bucket with 22 seconds left Monday to put the Cardinals ahead of Cotter in a 71-68 L-A boys basketball win at home in the two teams’ Three Rivers Conference play debut.

The Ramblers (1-2, 0-1) built up an eight-point lead by halftime, 41-33, with junior Luke Gardner leading all scorers with 14 points at the break, followed by teammate junior Gabe Stewart at 10. L-A (2-0, 1-0) was led by a 12-point first-half effort from sophomore Will Kriedermacher.

It was a different Kriedermacher that finished the game with the scoring lead, though, as L-A senior Cole Kriedermacher had 23 points to lead all scorers, with Gardner close behind at 21.

Will Kriedermacher had 16 points, junior Jace Ferguson had 14 and Sommer had 11, including three points in the waning seconds to secure the win.

Stewart ended up with 16, while sophomore Carson Roeder had 12 points to round out the Ramblers' double-digit scorers.

Rushford-Peterson 80, Schaeffer Academy 52

The Trojans (1-1) bounced back from a season-opening loss to Randolph with a 28-point nonconference rout at home against the Lions (0-2).

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Rushford-Peterson 70, Schaeffer Academy 34

The Trojans (2-1) cruised past the Lions (1-1) by doubling their opponents score in a road nonconference win.