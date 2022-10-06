High school sports roundup: LARP boys cross country wins home invite

Lewiston-Altura/Rushford-Peterson/Houston hosted a cross country invitational Thursday at Lewiston’s Heartland Country Club, and the boys team defended its home turf by winning the eight-team meet soundly.

LARP scored 33 points in first, well ahead of second-place Pine Island’s 71, as all five scorers finished in the top 10.

It was Pine Island senior Braxton Osterhaus that won the boys race, though, finishing at 17-minutes, 14-seconds.

Junior Ryan Prinsen had LARP’s best finish, taking second with a time of 17:24.

Next up was junior Tyler Betthauser in fifth at 17:56.6, less than a second behind St. Charles eighth grader Ivan Daood at 17:56.4.

Eighth grader Brennan Kunst placed seventh at 18:11, and a pair of back-to-back finishers rounded out LARP’s scoring as sophomore Matthew Sprague took ninth at 18:29.4 and freshman Aaron Ploetz placed 10th at 18:29.9.

Pine Island won the girls race, scoring 52 points to beat out a two-way tie at 96 points in second place between LA/RP/H and Pacelli. Pacelli won the tiebreaker to officially take second place, with a sixth-place score of 43 compared to LARP’s 54.

GMLOS senior McKenna Hendrickson won the race, finishing at 20:37.

Junior Lauren Honken had LARP’s best time, finishing at 21:29 in fourth place.

The next two LARP runners finished back-to-back as junior Ellie Ekern took 11th at 22:18 and eighth grader Vada Larson placed 12th at 22:24.

Junior Serenity Ernst (20th, 23:05) and sophomore Hailee Peterson (56th, 27:05) finished off LARP’s top five.

Ev Berg Invitational

Winona’s cross country teams traveled to Owatonna for the Ev Berg Invitational, with the boys taking fifth place and the girls taking 11th in the 13-team meet.

Lakeville North’s squad won the boys meet, while Eastview took the girls title.

Winona’s top finisher was sophomore Leo Lohnes in the boys race, taking 16th with a time of 16:28.

Senior Myles Rasmussen was next at 22nd at 16:58.

Eighth grader Phineas Van Fossen (30, 17:12), sophomore Jacob Sheridan (41, 17:25) and eighth grader Kedrick Boucek (42, 17:26) rounded out the top five performance for the team.

Freshman Kiley Pollock led the way for the girls, finishing 46th with a time of 20:39. Fellow freshman Lani Schul was next at 20:44 in 51st.

Senior Olivia Becker (58th, 21:03), sophomore Glady Fellman (77, 22:18) and junior Julia Driscoll (78, 22:25) finished up the team’s scoring.

GIRLS TENNIS

Winona 4, Northfield 3

The fourth-seeded Winhawks picked up a narrow win over the fifth-seeded Raiders, advancing to the section semifinals to take on top-seed Rochester Mayo on Tuesday.

BOYS SOCCER

Winona 2, Faribault 0

The Winhawks (9-1-4 overall, 7-1-2 conference) closed out the regular season with a two-goal win over the Big 9 Conference foe Falcons (4-7-3, 2-7-2).

GIRLS SOCCER

St. Charles/Lewiston-Altura 0, Rochester Lourdes 0

The Saints (10-2-2) played to a scoreless draw against a Lourdes team (9-3-1) that ranked sixth in the state in this week’s Minnesota State High School Soccer Coaches Association poll.

VOLLEYBALL

West Salem 3, G-E-T 0

The second-place Panthers (8-2) kept themselves alive for a piece of the Coulee Conference title with a 25-14, 25-21, 25-6 victory over the Red Hawks (4-6).

Senior Jaden Hammes had 10 kills for West Salem, which needs to win both of its last two conference matches and hope Westby loses its last two to create the tie. Kendall Burkhamer added nine kills, Reece Sackett six and Anna McConkey five. Gen Norman had 30 assists.

G-E-T’s Tatum Johnson had six kills.

C-FC 3, Gilmanton 0

The Pirates (14-17, 5-3) picked up a 3-0 sweep over the Panthers (1-14, 0-8) on the road.

Northfield 3, Winona 0

The Winhawks (3-12, 1-7) lost a 25-11, 25-8, 25-10 match at home against the Raiders.