High school sports roundup: Pronschinske, Duellman win sectionals, C-FC girls advance to state

OSSEO, Wis. — The Cochrane-Fountain City cross country program enjoyed a big Friday at a WIAA Division 3 sectional hosted by Osseo-Fairchild.

The Pirates not only won a girls team championship, they staged a sweep of individual champions to ensure solid participation at next weekend's WIAA state meet at Wisconsin Rapids, Wis.

Senior Wesley Pronschinske and freshman Addy Duellman won sectional championships, and Duellman led C-FC's girls to a score of 50 and an easy sectional championship.

Duellman was timed at 19 minutes, 4.5 seconds and finished comfortably ahead of senior teammate Reese Ehrat (19:35.1), who was runner-up. The Pirates had all five of their scoring runners place among the top 25 in an 88-runner field.

Senior Breilynn Halverson (fifth, 20:22.4), sophomore Anna Knecht (21:30.4) and junior Emma Mann (25th, 22:12.3) also had scoring runs for C-FC, which finished 30 points ahead of second-place Kickapoo/La Farge.

The C-FC girls have previously qualified for five state meets, the most recent in 2020. The Pirates won state championships in 1996, 1998 and 1999.

Pronschinske crossed the finish line in 15:59.4, and that was well ahead of runner-up Landon Clark of Mondovi (16:25.9). He is a state qualifier for the fourth time and placed eighth as a sophomore and fifth as a junior.

C-FC's boys placed eighth with a score of 206. Seniors Hale Madsen (13th, 18:14.6), Dirk Wuilson (50th, 19:52), Jack Spitzer (54th, 20:01) and Wyatt Abts (88th, 23:47.1) also scored for the Pirates.

FOOTBALL

WIAA playoffs

First round

DIVISION 5

Colby 49, G-E-T 16

COLBY, Wis. — The Red Hawks (5-5) had a three-game winning streak snapped by fourth-seeded Colby, which scored 35 points in the first half and the first 42 of the game.

Brady Seiling rushed for 89 yards on eight carries, and Cody Schmitz added 58 on 13.

Nate Schindler and Will Mack scored touchdowns for the Red Hawks, both on 3-yard runs in the fourth quarter. Schindler finished with 44 of G-E-T's 248 rushing yards.

Colby returned the opening kickoff for a touchdown and returned a fumble for a touchdown.

DIVISION 7

Potosi/Cassville 58, C-FC 0

POTOSI, Wis. — The Pirates (7-3) lost their third straight game and failed to score against the Chieftains.