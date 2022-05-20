High school sports roundup: R-P softball drops doubleheader against Lancers

Rushford-Peterson’s softball team lost a pair of close matchups in a home Three Rivers Conference doubleheader Friday, losing 2-1 and 5-0 against La Crescent-Hokah.

R-P (5-13, 3-11) struck first in game one, scoring one run in the bottom of the first inning, but La Crescent held them scoreless for the remainder of the game. The Lancers took the lead in the top of the sixth inning, scoring two runs to seal the victory.

It was a pitcher’s duel between R-P senior Emarie Jacobson and LC-H senior Allie Mallicoat.

Mallicoat tossed a complete game with just one earned run, four hits and no walks while striking out six. Jacobson threw a full seven innings as well, allowing one earned run and two total with six hits, no walks and two strikeouts.

Senior Aviana Anderson-Ingram had a strong game at the plate, going 2 for 3 with a run scored as the only Trojan with multiple hits.

The Lancers pitched seven more shutout innings in game two. In the bottom of the second inning, LC-H scored three runs and did not look back, adding one more in the fourth and one in the fifth for a five-run win.

Anderson-Ingram went 2 for 3 again in the second game, joined by sophomore Ellie Ekern, who went 2 for 3 too.

St. Charles 12, Lewiston-Altura 1

The Cardinals (4-15, 4-13) lost by 11 runs at home against the Three Rivers Conference-leading Saints (17-2, 14-1) in the regular season finale for both teams.

St. Charles took a 3-run lead in the top of the first inning and added five more in the second en route to a five-inning victory.

Lewiston-Altura’s lone run came in the bottom of the third inning.

The Cardinals had a three-way tie for the hitting lead as senior Madison Oslie, sophomore Natalie Lubinski and sophomore Staytlen Seefeldt each had one hit.

BASEBALL

La Crescent-Hokah 5, Rushford-Peterson 0

La Crescent-Hokah 8, Rushford-Peterson 0

The Trojans (10-7, 7-5) dropped a pair in a Three Rivers Conference road doubleheader against the Lancers (15-4, 13-2).

LC-H started the scoring in the bottom of the third with a pair of runs, adding two more in the fifth and one final run in the sixth.

The Lancers were led by a strong performance from senior Zach Bentzen on the mound, pitching a complete game while allowing three hits and no walks with five strikeouts.

The Trojans had a solid showing from senior pitcher Justin Ruberg as well, allowing three earned runs, five total runs, on six hits with no walks and three strikeouts.

Ruberg also picked up one of R-P’s three hits, with senior Malachi Bunke and senior Alex Ronnenberg collecting the other two.

Senior Karson Pape had the best game for LC-H offensively, going 2 for 3 with three RBI and one run scored.

The Lancers threw another shutout in the second game, as senior Camron Manske pitched a no hitter, allowing six walks with four strikeouts.

Senior Will Thompson led La Crescent-Hokah at the plate, going 2 for 3 with two RBI and two runs scored, joined by sophomore Brady Grupa’s 3 for 4 day with two runs scored.

Senior Thomas Ekern was the only Trojan to reach base multiple times, walking twice while going 0 for 1 overall.

Caledonia 9, Lewiston-Altura 1

The Cardinals (6-9, 5-9) lost by eight runs in a road matchup against the Warriors (12-7, 12-3).

Caledonia scored two runs in each of the first three innings to take control and beat Lewiston-Altura for a second time. Junior infielder Kyle Bechtel was 3 for 4 with a double and two RBI to lead the offense.

Senior Kyle Fredrickson scored Lewiston-Altura’s only run, going 1 for 3, and sophomore Chase Brommerich had the team’s only RBI, going 1 for 2.

