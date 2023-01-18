High school sports roundup: Winona boys and girls hoops beat Albert Lea

Dominant performances from senior guard Breah Golden and junior wing Casidi Pehler helped Arcadia (4-10, 3-3) to a 57-46 road Coulee Conference win over G-E-T (2-12, 2-4).

Golden led the Raiders with 23 points, including 13 in the first half. Pehler added 15 for the Raiders.

The Red Hawks’ leading scorer was senior Caydence Kokott with 10.

Winona 62, Albert Lea 47

The Winhawks (4-8, 3-6) have their first winning streak of the season, earning a victory for the second game in a row at home over the Big 9 Conference rival Tigers (1-9, 1-8).

BOYS HOCKEY

Black River Falls 3, Winona 1

The Tigers put away the Winhawks (3-7-2) with a pair of goals in the third period in a nonconference border battle at Bud King Ice Arena.

Wyatt Tennant broke a 1-1 tie with a goal assisted by Calvin Lakowske 20 seconds in the third. Five minutes later, Lakowske scored off an assist from Tennant to put the game on ice.

Winona’s lone goal came at 11:41 in the first period as junior Teis Larsen scored unassisted.

BOYS BASKETBALL

Winona 78, Albert Lea 48

The Winhawks (5-4, 4-3) snapped a two-game losing streak to get back above .500 on the year, winning by 30 on the road over the Tigers (3-9, 2-6).

C-FC 75, Independence 57

The Pirates (7-4, 4-3) picked up a double-digit win over a Dairyland foe, beating the Indees (4-10, 1-4).