High school sports roundup: Winona boys win, girls lose in close matchups with Red Wing

Winona’s boys basketball team bounced back from its first loss of the season with a victory Tuesday night.

The Winhawks (2-1 overall, 2-1 conference) hit the road and defeated Red Wing (1-5, 0-4) by a 65-58 score in a Big 9 Conference bout.

Junior forward Jackson Harvey led the way for Winona, scoring 26 points and grabbing 11 rebounds in a double-double, adding three blocks.

Senior guard Bryan Cassellius was next up scoring 17 points, and fellow senior Mason Langowski rounded out the team’s double-digit scorers with 10 points in the win.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

C-FC 67, Whitehall 52

The Pirates (5-3, 3-1) were even with the Norse (2-4, 0-4) early on, but C-FC pulled away in the second half of the double-digit victory.

Both teams were tied at halftime, 29-29, but C-FC outscored their Dairyland conference foe 38-23 in the second half to cruise to victory.

A trio of Pirates juniors had big scoring nights with Emma Mann leading the was with 19 points, Bella Holzer scoring 17 and Lexi Pronschinske adding 15.

Olivia Killian led the Norse with 13 points.

Red Wing 61, Winona 56

The Winhawks (1-5, 1-4) dropped a close Big 9 Conference contest at home against the Wingers (4-1, 4-1).

Winona was led by 14 points from eighth grader Alivia Bell, but it was Red Wing’s Sammi Chandler that led all scorers with 28 points.

Grand Meadow 54, Rushford-Peterson 43

The Trojans (3-5) lost a nonconference home matchup against the Superlarks (5-0) by 11 points.

GYMNASTICS

Winona took first place in a home quadrangle against a trio of schools from Rochester.

The Winhawks scored 134.675, Mayo was second at 120.775, Century was third at 109.300 and John Marshall scored 32.750.

Nevaeh Mitchell won the all-around title for the Winhawks, scoring 34.025 points, with teammate Makenna Schroeder joining her with a third-place overall finish at 32.2.

Mitchell won the beam with a score of 9.05, and also took second in the bars at 8.35. Schroeder finished in a tie for second in the vault with teammate Savannah Gabel with a score of 8.5.

Natalya Franz was ahead of the two-way Winona tie in the vault, winning the event with a score of 9.0, and Franz also took first in the bars (9.15) and floor (9.25).

Gabel took third in the bars (8.3) and second in the floor (9.0), and Pippa Serleth rounded out the top finishes with a third-place score of 8.45 in the vault.

WRESTLING

G-E-T/M-M 72, Westby 6

G-E-T/M-M 69, Black River Falls 12

The Titans co-op dominated a pair of duals against Coulee Conference foes.

Colton Koss, Layne Fry and Alex Wieczorek picked up pins in both meets for G-E-T/Mel-Min to lead the way.

BOYS HOCKEY

Winona 5, La Crescent-Hokah 4

The Winhawks (1-4-1) picked up their first victory of the year, beating the Lancers (7-3) in a closely-matched contest at Bud King Ice Arena in Winona.