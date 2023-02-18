For the first time since 2006, the Winona/Cotter gymnastics team is headed to state.

The Winhawks took first in Saturday’s Section 1A championship meet in Austin, scoring 142.975 to beat second-place Byron’s score of 142.95 by just over a point.

With the section victory, the Winona team will be competing in Friday’s team state meet at the Roy Wilkins Auditorium in St. Paul, but the Winhawks will also be represented at Saturday’s individual state meet as well.

A pair of Winona athletes will be competing in the all-around at state thanks to top three finishes, with sophomore Neveah Mitchell taking second with a score of 35.900 and sophomore Savannah Gabel in third at 35.875. Byron senior Amber Roble won the all-around section title with a score of 36.45.

The two sophomores will be joined by senior Natalya Franz, who qualified for state by winning the section title in a trio of events. In the vault she scored 9.3, in the bars she scored 9.35 and in the floor she scored 9.525 to tie Byron’s Lydia Evans at the top.

Franz will be competing at state for the fourth time in her career, making the meet as an eighth grader, sophomore and junior with the meet being canceled due to the pandemic in her freshman season.

Last year Winona had five individuals qualify for state, but the program has not made the team championship since making it every year from 2002 through 2006.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Winona 70, Rochester John Marshall 57

The Winhawks (11-13 overall, 9-11 conference) won their fourth game in a row, pulling off a double-digit Big 9 Conference victory at home over the Rockets (4-20, 4-16).

Rochester Lourdes 70, Cotter 49

The Ramblers (16-9) finished off the regular season with a home nonconference loss against one of the top Section 1AA teams, the Eagles (22-4).

Lourdes only led by seven at halftime, 35-28, but pulled away in the second half to finish off the 21-point victory.

Sophomore Clarissa Sauer led Cotter with 19 points, followed by junior Ava Killian’s 16.

Eagles senior Ella Hopkins scored a game-high 21 points, including the 1,000th point of her career.

BOYS BASKETBALL

Rochester John Marshall 62, Winona 58 (2OT)

The Winhawks (9-12, 8-10) lost in another close matchup one day after a one-point win over Austin, losing on the road in double overtime against the Rockets (9-13, 8-10).

Rochester Lourdes 67, Cotter 34

The Ramblers (9-14) dropped a home nonconference matchup against the Eagles (10-14).

BOYS HOCKEY

Rochester Century 5, Winona 0

The Winhawks (9-13-2, 4-9-2) closed out the regular season with a road loss against the Big 9 rival Panthers (15-10, 12-4), with the Winhawks being shut out for just the third time all year.