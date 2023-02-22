Winona/Cotter’s boys hockey team started the Section 1A postseason tournament in dominant fashion Tuesday night.

The six-seed Winhawks (10-13-2) defeated 11-seed Red Wing (1-21-4) in a 5-0 shutout, giving Winona a playoff win for the second season in a row.

The Winhawks scored once in the first period, with junior forward Teis Larsen scoring off an assist by sophomore defenseman Aven Prodzinski at 16:24 to take a lead the team would not relinquish.

Larsen scored off an assist by Prodzinski again just 1:05 into the second period, and it was off to the races from there as the Winhawks scored three more times, capped off by a goal by senior defenseman Maxwell Dalenberg, in the period before a scoreless third from both sides.

In total, Larsen had three goals and an assist while Prodzinski finished with two assists and a goal. Senior forward Wesylee Kohner had a pair of assists as well for a multi-point game.

Junior goaltender Michael Dubek tallied 29 saves in the shutout win.

Winona/Cotter will hit the road to face three-seed Albert Lea in the section quarterfinals, scheduled to play at 7 p.m. Thursday if weather permits.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

(7) Arcadia 48, (10) G-E-T 24

The Raiders (9-16) eliminated the Red Hawks (4-20) by holding them to 11 first-half points on the way to a 48-24 victory in a WIAA Division 3 quarterfinal matchup.

Seventh-seeded Arcadia beat 10th-seeded G-E-T for the third time this season and advanced to a regional semifinal game at second-seeded West Salem (22-2) on Friday.

Senior Breah Golden scored a team-high 18 points for Arcadia, which lost both regular-season meetings with the Panthers. Golden made six field goals and all six of her free throws.

Junior Casidi Pehler added 11 points for the Raiders, who scored 31 second-half points.

G-E-T was led by Neveah Becker’s 10 points. Becker made two 3-pointers.

BOYS BASKETBALL

Chatfield 75, Lewiston-Altura 53

The Cardinals (9-14 overall, 4-10 conference) lost their fifth-straight game, falling at home in a Three Rivers Conference matchup with the Gophers (14-10, 10-3).

Chatfield built a 37-29 lead by halftime, then continued to pull away in the second half.

Sophomore Will Kreidermacher led L-A with 16 points, joined in double digits by junior Jace Ferguson, with 10.

Gophers senior Drew Schindler led all scorers with 20 points.

Rushford-Peterson 48, Cotter 45

The Trojans (14-11, 8-5) narrowly defeated the Ramblers (9-15, 4-9) in a TRC matchup in Winona.