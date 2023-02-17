Winona/Cotter’s nordic ski co-op wrapped up the season Thursday at the MSHSL state meet at Giant’s Ridge in Biwabik, and the experienced group improved upon last year’s finish in all areas.

The Winhawks girls competed at state for the second season in a row, taking 12th out of 16 teams this winter after a 14th-place finish last year.

Heading into the meet, Winona wanted to make the top 10 and the girls nearly accomplished their goal, scoring 271 points to narrowly fall behind Brainerd’s 274 in 11th and Wayzata’s 276 in 10th.

On the first day of competition Wednesday, the sprint relay duo of sophomore Sonja Semling and eighth grader Olivia Teichroew narrowly missed qualifying for the finals, placing ninth and earning 138 points for the team score and beating out the 21st-place finish of last year’s sprint squad.

In the individual pursuit races, Anna Gilmer had the team’s best finishes for the second year in a row. The Winona sophomore took 17th in the classic event and 16th in the freestyle with a combined time of 32:03.3 that ranked 15th overall, an improvement over last season’s 20th place.

Senior Ava Pike was next up for the team in 68th (35:23.8), followed by Ruby Kiesel at 78 (35:46.0), Mollie Ping at 91 (36:36.3) and Calla Pike at 107 (38:11.2).

A pair of Winhawks boys competed as individuals, with senior Rory Briggs closing out his career by taking 51st in the pursuit with a time of 29:12.6, including a 27th-place finish in the classic with a time of 14:34.1.

Sophomore Tanner Benson was not far behind, taking 66th at 29:52.9.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Winona 58, Austin 57

The Winhawks (10-13 overall, 8-11 conference) played spoiler yet again, defeating a team above them in the Big 9 Conference standings for the third game in a row, hitting the road and taking down the Packers (17-7, 16-4).

It was a balanced scoring effort for Winona, led by junior Marin Keller’s 13 points with fellow junior MacKenzi Simmons not far behind at 12. Sophomore Lex Vesel added 11 points and eighth grader Alivia Bell rounded things out with nine.

C-FC 60, Melrose-Mindoro 55

The Pirates (17-7, 11-3) closed out the regular season with a road Dairyland win over the Mustangs (11-12, 7-7).

Triton 62, Lewiston-Altura 28

The Cardinals (5-21) closed the regular season on a nine-game losing streak with a road nonconference defeat against the Cobras (9-15).

Onalaska Luther 61, G-E-T 24

The Knights (11-13, 8-4) nailed down third place in the Coulee Conference with a home win over the Red Hawks (4-19, 4-8).

Senior Hannah Matzke scored 23 points and had 15 of them while Luther outscored G-E-T 39-5 in the second half. Macie Neumeister made two 3-pointers and added 16 points for the Knights, who closed out the regular season with five wins in seven games.

BOYS HOCKEY

Dodge County 5, Winona 1

The Winhawks (9-12-2) had a three-game winning streak snapped as they dropped a home nonconference matchup against the Wildcats (15-9).

Dodge County struck first with a goal at 6:34 in the first period, but Winona responded with a goal by junior Teis Larsen, assisted by senior Aiden Kronebusch, at 10:25 to tie the score at 1-1. The score extended Larsen’s point streak to 10 straight games.

The Wildcats made it 2-1 31 seconds later and led the rest of the way, scoring once in the second period and twice in the third.

BOYS BASKETBALL

La Crescent-Hokah 59, Rushford-Peterson 24

The Lancers (16-8, 9-3) got revenge for a one-point loss in Rushford earlier this season, soundly defeating the Trojans (12-11, 6-5) in La Crescent.

LC-H senior Carter Todd led all scorers with 16 points, while R-P was led by 11 points from senior Riley Tesch.

WRESTLING

Section 1AA Team Tournament

Lewiston-Altura/Rushford-Peterson’s co-op lost a tight matchup in the first round of the team section tournament, with the 10th-seeded Screaming Eagles falling 41-39 to seven-seed Stewartville at the Rochester Civic Center.

LARP did well in the lower weights, building up a 27-23 lead through the first nine weight classes. However, Stewartville picked up pins at 170, 182 and 195 to seal the narrow victory.

Christian Zibrowski (106), Owen Lange (113), Jordan Zibrowski (132), Camdyn Anderson (160) and Andrew Wilkemeyer (285) all won with pins for the Screaming Eagles.