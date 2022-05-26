High school sports roundup: Winona softball shuts out Red Wing in playoffs

Winona’s softball team, ranked number one in the state in Class AAA in a poll by the Minnesota Fastpitch Coaches’ Association, started the postseason with a dominant performance in Austin on Thursday.

The top-seeded Winhawks (19-1) beat four-seed Red Wing by a 14-0 score in five innings to advance to the MSHSL Section 1AAA tournament semifinals.

After receiving a bye in the first round, Winona got off to a fast start in game one thanks to junior pitcher Makayla Steffes.

In the top of the first inning, Steffes struck out the first two batters of the game to set the tone.

“Being the home team, they bat right away in the first inning, so you want to get out of there clean. She came out on fire,” head coach Mitch Grossell said.

In total Steffes struck out nine batters in five innings, allowing only one hit.

Senior Grace Fricke led the team offensively with a perfect day, going 3 for 3 with a walk and two RBI. Sophomore Avery Engbrecht also had a 1.000 batting average, going 2 for 2 with three runs scored. Junior Ava Hamsund had a multi-hit performance as well, going 2 for 4 with two RBI.

With the win, Winona set up a semifinal matchup against two-seed Byron, which defeated Kasson-Mantorville 4-1, with the Winhawks and Bears competing at 4 p.m. on Tuesday in Austin’s Todd Park.

WSHS defeated Byron 12-2 in a road regular season matchup on May 6.

Cotter 1, P-E-M 0

St. Charles 12, Cotter 11

The three-seed Ramblers (19-5) picked up a win in the MSHSL Section 1AA tournament elimination bracket before losing their second game of the day to see the season come to a close at Chatfield High School.

First up was a low-scoring win over the fourth-seeded Bulldogs.

Sophomore Madison Hazelton had one of her best games in her stellar season, throwing a complete game shutout and allowing only one hit and two walks while striking out 16, also hitting a solo home run in the bottom of the sixth inning for the game’s only run.

“She pretty much carried us in Game 1,” head coach Pat Bowlin said.

In the second game, the Cotter bats came alive, but it was not enough to topple the bracket’s top seed St. Charles, which ranks third in Class AA in the MFCA poll.

The Ramblers scored five runs in the top of the first inning, then added three more in the top of the third for an 8-0 cushion. St. Charles began to chip away in the bottom of the third, though, scoring five runs for an 8-5 score.

Cotter scored one more in the top of the fourth, only for the Saints to respond with four in the bottom of the inning for a 9-9 tie. St. Charles jumped into the lead with two runs in the bottom of the fifth, but Cotter tied it again at 11-11 with two runs in the top of the sixth.

After a scoreless seventh, the game headed to extra innings, where St. Charles sophomore Mya Ohmdahl hit a walk-off solo home run.

A quintet of Ramblers had multi-hit games, led by senior Alison French and eighth grader Savannah Repinski, who each went 3 for 5. French had a double and two runs scored while Repinski had a double, two runs and an RBI.

Hazelton, senior Hailey Biesanz and eighth grader Emilia Krage all had two hits apiece, with Hazelton leading the team with two RBI.

Rushford-Peterson 4, Mabel-Canton 2

Southland 10, Rushford-Peterson 7

The Trojans (7-15) won their first game in the MSHSL Section 1A tournament’s elimination bracket, but fell in the second.

In the first game of the day at Wabasha-Kellogg High School, the three-seed R-P won by two runs against four-seed Mabel-Canton.

The season came to an end in game two as R-P lost to two-seed Southland for the second time in the past two days.

Osseo-Fairchild 19, C-FC 9

The sixth-seeded Pirates’ playoff run came to an end in the WIAA Division 4 regional finals, falling at home against seven-seed Osseo-Fairchild in a seven-inning game with a 10-run deficit.

The Thunder scored seven runs in the top of the first inning and never trailed from there.

C-FC’s top performance was sophomore Bella Holzer, who went 3 for 5 with a triple, two runs scored and two RBI.

Two more Pirates picked up a pair of hits apiece with

Senior Chayce Rollinger going 2 for 3 with a double, two RBI and two runs scored and sophomore Emma Mann going 2 for 5 with two runs scored.

Baldwin-Woodville 6, G-E-T 0

The second-seed Baldwin-Woodville shutout the third-seeded Red Hawks to secure the regional final win.

BASEBALL

G-E-T 2, Sparta 1

Cole Williams recorded the two-RBI walk-off as the second-seeded RedHawks avoided a home upset from the seventh-seed Spartans in the WIAA Division 3 regional bracket.

Owen Eddy (2 for 4) came across home plate as the winning run, earning himself a win on the mound after holding the Spartans scoreless after a first-inning run.

G-E-T will advance to the regional semifinals with a home game Tuesday against the three-seeded La Crosse Logan.

Cochrane-Fountain City 3, Blair-Taylor 2 (8)

A walk-off RBI fielder’s choice by Gavin Rich helped the fourth-seeded Pirates top the fifth-seeded Wildcats in extra innings at home during the WIAA Division 4 regional quarterfinals.

The Pirates combined to hold the Wildcats to just three hits over eight innings. Austin Becker struck out eight batters in 4 ⅔ innings while Andrew Bissen got the pitching win after 3 ⅓ innings of relief.

Each team’s first two runs came in the third inning. The Wildcats scored on an RBI double by Jackson Schramek and an RBI single by Isaiah Washington to take the early lead.

Becker got the Pirates first run on a fielder’s choice before the game was tied on a wild pitch. Abraham Henderson led the Pirates in hits, going 2 for 4 with a double.

The Pirates will head on the road Tuesday to face the No. 1 seed Eleva-Strum in the regional semifinals.

Rushford-Peterson 5, Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton 4

The fifth-seeded Trojans (11-7) won a back-and-forth matchup in their first game of the MSHSL Section 1A tournament, topping the 12-seed Bulldogs by one run.

J-W-P took an early lead, scoring two runs in the top of the first inning. Rushford-Peterson jumped into the lead in the bottom of the third inning with a three-run rally, then made it a 5-2 game with a pair of runs in the bottom of the fifth.

The Bulldogs brought it within one in the top of the seventh frame, but R-P closed out the victory at 5-4.

Senior Justin Ruberg picked up the win on the mound, throwing a complete game with two earned runs and four total, allowing five hits and four walks with seven strikeouts.

Senior Thomas Ekern led the way at the plate, going 2 for 3 with a double, one run scored and one RBI. Junior Riley Tesch also had a multi-hit game, going 2 for 3.

Junior Andrew Wilkemeyer led the team with two RBI, going 1 for 2, and senior Alex Ronnenberg led the team with two runs scored, going 1 for 2 with a triple and an RBI. Senior Malachi Bunke also scored two runs, going 0 for 3.

The Trojans will take on four-seed Kenyon-Wanamingo at noon on Saturday at the Riverland Baseball Complex in Austin.

Caledonia 4, Lewiston-Altura 0

The Cardinals (7-11) saw their season come to a close in their first game of the MSHSL Section 1AA tournament, with six-seed L-A losing to the third-seeded Warriors.

Caledonia took a 2-0 lead in the first inning, adding one run in the fourth and one more in the fifth while shutting out the Cardinals.

Lewiston-Altura only picked up three hits in the defeat, with senior Caleb Mueller giong 1 for 3, freshman Eli Jensen going 1 for 2 with a walk and sophomore Nolan Oslie giong 1 for 2.

Mueller pitched all six innings, allowing one earned run with four total runs, allowing five hits and three walks with six strikeouts.

