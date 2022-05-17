High school sports roundup: Winona softball topples top-ranked Mankato West

Winona’s softball team seized control of the Big 9 Conference championship race on Tuesday, defeating previously unbeaten Mankato West 7-5 in Mankato.

Heading into the matchup, the Winhawks sat in second place in the conference with a 10-1 record, as well as a number two ranking in AAA in a poll of state coaches, while West was 11-0 in the Big 9 and ranked number one in the same AAA poll.

Now, the two teams are knotted at 11-1 apiece and a Winona road victory against Rochester John Marshall on Wednesday would grant the Winhawks at least a share of the conference crown.

Junior Ava Hamsund dominated on the mound for the Winhawks (17-1, 11-1), throwing a complete game without allowing an earned run, though she allowed five total, while giving up six hits. Hamsund also had a strong day at the plate, going 2 for 4 with four RBI to help her own cause.

Senior Grace Fricke went 2 for 2 with a solo home run and three runs scored, drawing two intentional walks. Junior Macy McNally and sophomore Olivia Poulin also had multi-hit days, with McNally going 2 for 4 with two runs scored and Poulin going 2 for 4 with a pair of doubles.

Cotter 13, Wabasha-Kellogg 3

The Ramblers (14-3, 11-2) pulled off a 10-run victory in six innings thanks to a 10-hit performance that also capitalized on six walks and four errors by the Falcons (7-11, 1-6).

Cotter sophomore pitcher Madison Hazelton continued her strong season, earning the win by throwing 5 and ⅓ innings of shutout ball, allowing four hits with two walks and seven strikeouts.

Senior Hailey Biesanz had the only multi-hit game of the day for the Ramblers, going 2 for 4 with a double, two RBI and two runs scored.

Two more Ramblers had multiple RBI as senior Alison French went 1 for 4 with one run and two RBI and freshman Brooke Rodgers went 0 for 3 with two RBI.

Senior Mallory Ehlenfeldt and sophomore Milana Shira each scored three runs apiece as well.

G-E-T 6, Arcadia 1

The RedHawks (19-5, 12-0) remained undefeated in conference play with a road win against the Raiders (1-15, 1-10).

RedHawks pitcher Genna O’Neil not only struckout 12 batters from the circle, but recorded two RBIs. Ryann Duffenbach hit a home run to lead off the sixth and Melissa Flynn hit a triple.

Dover-Eyota 9, Lewiston-Altura 1

The Cardinals (4-14, 4-12) lost by eight runs in a home Three Rivers Conference matchup against the Eagles.

D-E scored the game’s first run in the third inning for a 1-0 lead, adding two more in the fourth before firmly seizing control with six runs in the fifth.

Lewiston-Altura’s bright spot came in the fourth inning when sophomore Tiegan Prigge hit her first varsity home run, a solo shot, for the team’s only run of the game.

Chatfield 10, Rushford-Peterson 0

Chatfield (17-1, 11-1) showed why they are one of the top teams in the state, defeating the Trojans (5-10, 3-8) in five innings in Rushford.

The Gophers outhit R-P 10-3, while shutting them out and totalling eight strikeouts.

Senior Aviana Anderson-Ingram, freshman Delaney Vaughn and sophomore Rebecca Magin each picked up one hit for the Trojans.

BASEBALL

Cotter 13, Wabasha-Kellogg 3

The Ramblers (3-12, 2-10) picked up their second conference win in the past week, defeating the Falcons by 10 runs.

Senior Matthew Schliech, senior Asher Rouleau and sophomore Brenin Speltz all tied for the team lead with two hits, and sophomore Brett Biesanz drove in three RBI to lead the team.

Senior pitcher Vanya Schultz earned the win on the mound.

Bangor 10, Cochrane-Fountain City 6

The Wildcats collected a dozen hits in their road win over the Pirates, putting up five runs in the first two innings to control the game throughout.

Bangor senior first baseman Ashton Michek (3 for 4) finished a home run shy of the cycle with a stolen base and two RBIs. Sophomore third baseman Chase Horstman went 2 for 3 with two RBIs.

Dover-Eyota 12, Lewiston-Altura 2

The Cardinals (6-8, 5-8) had their winning streak snapped at three games, falling by 10 runs on the road against the Three Rivers Conference foe Eagles.

TENNIS

Rochester Mayo 7, Winona 0

The Winhawks’ postseason run came to a close in the second round of the Section 1AA team tournament, as the eight seed Winona lost in a 7-0 sweep at the hands of top-seeded Mayo.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0