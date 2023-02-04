Winona/Cotter’s boys swim team had to go through the type of tragedy that no teenager should have to navigate.

On Jan. 17, senior Logan Monk sustained life-threatening injuries in a car crash in the early morning hours and he was declared brain-dead two days later.

It was a shockwave that left his friends and teammates reeling.

And yet, the Winhawks have continued to battle through it together, even earning a victory in their first meet after the accident.

“I’m glad I had the boys,” senior Colin White said. “We’re all being really supportive of each other, which has been nice. It’s good not being alone in these times.”

Monk’s teammates say that he was one of the squad’s hardest workers, always trying to rally the troops to get some extra work in on their rare days off. More than just improving himself, he did it to get any chance he could to hang out with the guys.

That made it all the more surprising when he did not arrive to WSHS on that Tuesday morning for the team’s game of Frisbee before the school day.

Shortly after the start of classes, head coach Chris Meyer received a call from the Monk family detailing what happened, and he pulled the kids from their second hour classes for a team meeting to discuss what they knew at the time.

Later in the day, they learned the true severity of the situation and practice for the night was cancelled.

Over the next few days, Meyer and his fellow coaches thought it would be helpful for the team to stick together and work through the trauma in their own ways.

For some, that meant playing catch around the edge of the pool while others played cards in the stands. But for some of the team’s athletes, it meant getting back in the pool and working their way through it one lap at a time.

“There is no right or wrong way to grieve or process that, and we wanted to make sure all the guys understood we wanted them here with us because that was important,” Meyer said.

With a snow day cancelling a meet scheduled for Jan. 19, the Winhawks did not have a competition scheduled until a Jan. 26 road trip to take on Red Wing.

That gave them plenty of time to think of ways to honor their friend.

Winona’s coaches had seen swimmers at Simley use permanent marker to write the initials of a coach who had passed away on their shoulders, and they decided that would be a good place to start. The team also decided to put the last name Monk on the sides of their swim caps.

Jokingly, the boys tossed out the idea of getting tattoos of monkeys in honor of Monk’s last-name-related nickname. Coach Linda Oddy-Whyte followed through on the joke, going out and buying some monkey temporary tattoos for the boys to slap on the opposite shoulder as the initials.

It was a raw and emotional day heading into the meet, but the Big 9 Conference rival Wingers did the best they could to make the Winhawks feel comfortable, making bracelets in the WSHS orange and black color scheme and reaching out before the races got underway.

“A couple of the captains mentioned that they’re here for us,” senior Kyle Coudron said.

To help keep the swimmers’ minds off things and keep the pressure off, Meyer shook up his typical lineup and had the athletes in events they do not typically compete in.

As the meet was in progress, the coaches and athletes alike said they got lost in the heat of the competition and forgot about their worries for a while. Until the breaststroke came, Monk’s signature event, and the emotion came rushing back.

As the rest of the season goes on, the Winona teenagers will need to continue to handle the thoughts of their former teammates, and Meyer wanted to impart some of the knowledge that comes with adulthood to help them work through that fact.

“Those feelings, I don’t think they ever really go away. I’ve lost very close friends and very important people in my life, and that was going up on 20 years next year… it’s that understanding that they’ll get through it,” Meyer said.

By the time the final race concluded, Winona had won by a 92 to 82 score.

Though they were excited to get the win, it did not feel like many of the team’s wins in the past.

“It’s kind of a more bittersweet moment. It’s tough to compete without him. He was just one of those guys you can’t forget,” senior Jared Loos said.

Winona has already reached out to the coaches in charge of the conference and section championship meets, and both groups offered to hold a moment of silence in Monk’s honor prior to the competitions.

Meyer says that in those meets, he plans to punt Monk into the team’s lineup in the breaststroke. The cost of the couple points will be evened out by the thought that the former Winhawk is still with them.

“It’s important for me as a coach, important for this team to understand our teammate was going to be there,” Meyer said.

For the handful of Winhawks with state meet aspirations, thinking of the most dedicated teammate they had is more than enough to push them through the season’s finish line.

“Logan was definitely the hardest worker on the team. We’re striving to be more like him,” White said.