There were a number of shining track and field stars in the Winona area this spring, with a handful of top athletes standing out each time they hit the track.

Here is this year’s Winona Daily News All-Area Track and Field team, with one Athlete of the Year for both boys and girls decided by sports editor Andrew Tucker, with a first team and honorable mention decided by comparing the top times and distances recorded this year.

ATHLETES OF THE YEAR

Brayden Draheim, senior, Winona

Addy Duellman, freshman, Cochrane-Fountain City

This season, two athletes on opposite ends of their careers earned the title of WDN Athlete of the Year.

For the boys, Draheim made a clear case as this year’s honoree as the winner of the area’s only contested track and field state championship, winning the MSHSL Class AA 400-meter dash, setting a class record in the event as well.

The Winona senior won Section 1AA titles in the 400 and 4x400 relay, also becoming the Winhawks boys’ first Big 9 champion since 2019 when he won the 400 at the conference meet.

On a local level, Draheim was the only boys athlete to lead more than two events, and he was the only athlete of either gender to finish in the top five of five individual events.

For the girls, the decision was tougher as a trio of underclassmen each led three events, winning section titles and earning podium finishes at their respective state meets.

Duellman breaks the tie for a couple reasons, the first and most important being that her fourth-place finish during the 1,600 at the WIAA Division 3 state championship was the highest placement of any of the three.

She helped lead the Pirates to a regional championship by winning the 1,600 and 3,200, also winning section titles and Dairyland Conference titles in the two events. Throughout the season, she set new records in both events as well, even breaking her own 1,600 record again later in the year.

BOYS FIRST TEAM

100-meter dash— Junior Evan Maurud – Winona – 11.23

200-meter dash— Senior Brayden Draheim – Winona – 22.99

400-meter dash— Senior Brayden Draheim – Winona – 48.44

800-meter run— Senior Dalton Hoel – Rushford-Peterson/Houston – 1:58.87

1,600-meter run— Senior Wesley Pronschinske – Cochrane-Fountain City – 4:24.80

3,200-meter run— Senior Wesley Pronschinske – Cochrane-Fountain City – 9:36.88

110-meter hurdles— Sophomore Quintin Betthauser—Rushford-Peterson/Houston – 15.54

300-meter hurdles— Sophomore Quintin Betthauser—Rushford-Peterson/Houston – 40.85

Shot put— Junior Garrett Bonow – Lewiston-Altura – 50-11¾

Discus— Senior Wesley Wollan – Winona – 144-3

High jump— Sophomore Grayden Barum—Cochrane-Fountain City – 6-1

Long jump— Senior Brady Seiling—Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau – 21-1½

Triple jump— Senior Brayden Draheim – Winona – 41-8½

Pole vault— Junior Ryan Prinsen—Rushford-Peterson/Houston – 10-11

OTHER TOP 5 PERFORMANCES

Brayden Draheim – Second in 300 hurdles (41.08), fourth in 100 (11.43)

Ryan Prinsen – Fourth in 800 (2:06.67), fifth in 1,600 (4:46.81)

Evan Maurud – Second in 200 (23.16)

Brady Seiling – Tied second in high jump (5-10)

Wesley Wollan – Third in shot put (46-10.75)

Dalton Hoel – Fifth in long jump (20-5)

BOYS RELAY FIRST TEAM

4x100— Winona – 43.78—Junior Owen Graner, senior Aiden Kronebusch, senior Mason Langowski, junior Evan Maurud

4x200— Winona – 1:30.84—Senior Caleb Reed, senior Xavier Schultz, senior Brayden Draheim, senior Aiden Kronebusch

4x400— Winona – 3:26.76—Junior Evan Bucknam, senior Xavier Schultz, senior Jared Loos, senior Brayden Draheim

4x800— Rushford-Peterson/Houston – 8:17.25—Junior Ryan Prinsen, junior Tyler Betthauser, sophomore Matthew Sprague, senior Dalton Hoel

BOYS HONORABLE MENTION

Before diving into the boys’ honorable mention, the area’s only wheelchair athlete deserves a shoutout. Winona freshman Devin Filzen took home a Class AA state title as the lone wheelchair shot put competitor, breaking his own state record from last season, and took second place in the 100, 200 and 800 in a well-rounded state meet.

The remainder of the honorable mentions are athletes that finished in the Winona-area leaderboard’s top five in multiple events without taking first in any event.

Junior Luke Gardner – Cotter—Second in 400 (49.81), tied second in high jump (5-10), third in long jump (20-10.75), fifth in 100 (11.44)

Senior Myles Rasmussen – Winona—Second in 800 (2:03.01), third in 1,600 (4:43.57)

Junior Carter Repaal – G-E-T—Second in shot put (48-5), third in discus (133-9)

Senior Sam Ruiter – G-E-T—Second in 1,600 (4:36.64), third in 800 (2:03.91)

Senior Jackson Bergan – Rushford-Peterson/Houston—Second in discus (134-3), fourth in shot put (45-9.5)

Freshman Ezra Burros – Cotter – Second in 100 (11.38), Fifth in 200 (23.62)

Senior Bryan Cassellius – Winona—Second in 110 hurdles (17.02), fifth in 300 hurdles (44.77)

Senior Xavier Schultz – Winona – Third in 200 (23.17), third in 400 (49.83)

Sophomore Casey Herek – Rushford-Peterson/Houston—Third in 110 hurdles (17.05), fourth in 300 hurdles (44.58)

Eighth grader Phineas Van Fossen – Winona—Fourth in 1,600 (4:44.55), fourth in 3,200 (10:15.46)

Senior Grady Hengel – Rushford-Peterson/Houston—Tied fourth in high jump (5-8), fourth in long jump (20-8)

GIRLS FIRST TEAM

100-meter dash— Sophomore Adriana Brenengen – Winona – 12.53

200-meter dash— Sophomore Adriana Brenengen – Winona – 25.10

400-meter dash— Sophomore Adriana Brenengen – Winona – 58.79

800-meter run— Freshman Addy Duellman—Cochrane-Fountain City – 2:21.93

1,600-meter run— Freshman Addy Duellman—Cochrane-Fountain City – 4:58.17

3,200-meter run— Freshman Addy Duellman—Cochrane-Fountain City – 11:17.31

110-meter hurdles— Freshman Aubryana Boldt—Rushford-Peterson/Houston – 15.87

300-meter hurdles— Sophomore Alexis Urbick – Winona – 47.51

Shot put— Senior Sydney Torgerson—Rushford-Peterson/Houston – 37-5¼

Discus— Junior Shay Berlin-Burns – Winona – 131-8

High jump— Sophomore Chloe Fratzke – Winona – 5-3

Long jump— Freshman Aubryana Boldt—Rushford-Peterson/Houston – 16-10

Triple jump— Freshman Aubryana Boldt—Rushford-Peterson/Houston – 35-10½

Pole vault— Junior Lauren Honken—Rushford-Peterson/Houston – 10-6

OTHER TOP 5 PERFORMANCES

Alexis Urbick – Second in 100 hurdles (16.31)

Shay Berlin-Burns – Second in shot put (37-1.5)

Sydney Torgerson – Second in discus (125-7)

GIRLS RELAY FIRST TEAM

4x100— Cotter – 50.10—Freshman Macy Donnenwerth, sophomore Clarissa Sauer, junior Ava Killian, junior Abbey Gardner

4x200— Cotter – 1:46.56—Sophomore Claire Heiring, junior Ava Killianm sophomore Aubrey Schossow, sophomore Clarissa Sauer

4x400— Cotter – 4:06.60—Sophomore Claire Heiring, sophomore Aubrey Schossow, junior Jessica Beguin, sophomore Macy Piechowski

4x800— Winona – 9:56.36—Senior Ava Pike, freshman Calla Pike, sophomore Anna Gilmer, junior Faith Quinn

GIRLS HONORABLE MENTION

The honorable mentions are athletes that finished in the Winona-area leaderboard’s top five in multiple events without taking first in any event.

Junior Adrianna Rotering – G-E-T—Second in 800 (2:24.69), third in 1,600 (5:25.50), fifth in 3,200 (12:38.53)

Sophomore Sonja Semling – Cotter—Second in 1,600 (5:18.55), second in 3,200 (11:28.29)

Senior Brielle Rasmussen – Rushford-Peterson/Houston—Second in 200 (26.72), third in 100 (13.14)

Junior Grace Erickson – Lewiston-Altura—Second in pole vault (9-8), tied third in high jump (4-10)

Sophomore Clarissa Sauer – Cotter—Second in 300 hurdles (51.25), tied third in high jump (4-10)

Senior Ava Dahlke – Winona—Second in high jump (5-0), fourth in triple jump (30-10)

Senior Jamie Gibbs – Lewiston-Altura – Second in 100 (13.07), tied fifth in 200 (27.58)

Junior Ellie Gold – G-E-T—Third in 300 hurdles (52.24), fourth in 100 hurdles (18.08)

Junior Ava Killian – Cotter—Third in 200 (26.75), fourth in 100 (13.21)

Junior Mollie Ping – Winona – Third in 3,200 (12:06.90), fourth in 1,600 (5:35.21)

Junior Kaylee Hauge – G-E-T – Third in 400 (1:01.87), tied fifth in 200 (27.58)

Freshman Calla Pike – Winona – Fourth in 400 (1:03.90), fifth in 800 (2:29.31)

Freshman Kiley Pollock – Winona—Fourth in 3,200 (12:07.60), fifth in 1,600 (5:42.00)

Junior Georgia Mundt – Lewiston-Altura – Fourth in shot put (35-7.25), fifth in discus (107-1)

Freshman Pippa Serleth – Winona—Fifth in long jump (15-9), fifth in pole vault (8-6)