After winning the Three Rivers Conference for the first time in 31 years last season, the Rushford-Peterson/Houston boys were the runner up this spring, the best local finish at the conference championship meet in Elgin.

The Trojans scored 159.5 points, trailing champion St. Charles’ 200. Cotter and Lewiston-Altura finished in the middle of the pack, with the Ramblers in sixth at 91 and the Cardinals at seventh in the 10-team field with 55 points.

R-P had the best girls finish as well, placing fourth with 121.833 points. P-E-M won the title on their home turf, scoring 188.583 to top Chatfield’s 146. Cotter placed fourth at 112 and L-A was sixth at 71.75.

The Trojans boys picked up the area’s only relay title, with the 4x800 team winning at 8-minutes, 34.04-seconds.

Senior Dalton Hoel won the 800-meter run for the second year in a row, finishing at 2:07.82, and Junior Ryan Prinsen was victorious in the 1,600-meter run as well with a time of 4:47.57.

Cotter had a pair of boys champions too, both being first-time winners, with seventh grader Erik Semling taking first in the 3,200-meter run with a time of 10:25.81 and junior Luke Gardner winning the long jump with a leap of 20-feet, 5-inches.

The Cardinals’ one boys champion was junior Garrett Bonow, who won the shot put at 48-feet, 7 ½-inches, his second-consecutive title in the event.

On the girls side, R-P freshman Aubryana Boldt was the only athlete to win three events. Boldt won the 100-meter hurdles on the track with a time of 15.99 and took first in the long jump (16-feet, 10-inches) and triple jump (34-feet, 7-inches) in the field.

It was the freshman’s first conference championship in all three events, improving upon a runner-up finish in the 100 hurdles last spring.

A trio of Ramblers were champions, with sophomore Sonja Semling leading the way. The junior won the 1,600 for the third season in a row with a time of 5:29.69, taking first in the 3,200 as well at 12:08.05, after winning the event most recently as an eighth grader.

Fellow sophomore Macy Piechowski was victorious in the 400-meter dash at 1:02.58, and junior Jessica Beguin won the high jump at 4-feet, 8-inches, both first-time winners.

Lewiston-Altura’s girls had one TRC champion as junior Grace Erickson won the pole vault at 8-feet, 6-inches for her first conference title.

Other boys TRC champions: 110-meter hurdles – Christopher Hilton – St. Charles – 15.25; 100-meter dash – Sam Backer – Chatfield – 11.28; 4x200 relay – Caledonia - Eli Staggemeyer, Josh Beardmore, Owen Staggemeyer, Fischer Wait -1:32.05; 4x100 relay – Caledonia - Eli Staggemeyer, Gabe Curley, Owen Staggemeyer, Josh Beardmore – 44.72; 400-meter dash – Fischer Wait – Caledonia – 50.82; 300-meter hurdles - Christopher Hilton – St. Charles – 40.54; 200-meter dash – Fischer Wait – Caledonia – 23.35; 4x400 relay – St. Charles - Tyson Matzke, Eddie Burlingame, Saevian Hong, Christopher Hilton – 3:37.11; High jump – Tysen Grinde – Caledonia – 6-feet, 2-inches; Pole Vault – Nick Walch – P-E-M – 13-feet; Triple jump – Christopher Hilton – St. Charles – 41-feet, 1-inch; Discus – Kadin Pries – P-E-M – 125-feet, 5-inches.

Winona-area boys runner-up performances include: 110-meter hurdles – Sophomore Quintin Betthauser – Rushford-Peterson/Houston – 16.48; 1,600-meter run – Junior John Fritts – Cotter – 4:51.43; 400-meter dash – Junior Luke Gardner – Cotter – 51.05.

Other girls TRC champions: 4x800 relay – P-E-M - Brooklyn Staudacher, Lillian Hansen, MollyKate Hagen, Layla Kerr, 10:47.26; 100-meter dash – Taylor Kurtz – Dover-Eyota – 12.81; 4x200 relay – Chatfield - Savannah Peterson, Lauryn Daniels, Evy Goldsmith, Jaelyn LaPlante – 1:48.92; 4x100 relay – Chatfield - Savannah Peterson, Lauryn Daniels, Evy Goldsmith, Jaelyn LaPlante – 51.40; 300-meter hurdles – Allie Sveen – P-E-M – 48.86; 800-meter run – Lexi Kivimagi – Chatfield – 2:31.09; 200-meter dash - Taylor Kurtz – Dover-Eyota – 26.70; 4x400 relay – St. Charles - Abby Hoffman, Lydia Warmkagathje, Claire Siebenhaler, Samantha Perez – 4:18.54; Discus – Lauren Rott – P-E-M – 117-feet, 8-inches; Shot put - Lauren Rott – P-E-M – 37-6.5.

Winona-area girls runner-up performances include: 100-meter dash – Senior Brielle Rasmussen – Rushford-Peterson/Houston – 13.35; Discus – Senior Sydney Torgerson – Rushford-Peterson/Houston – 108-feet, 2-inches.

Coulee Conference

Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau’s girls track team could not win the Coulee Conference title for the third consecutive year, but the Red Hawks fared well at the conference championship meet in Viroqua with a third-place finish Saturday.

G-E-T scored 113, behind runner-up West Salem’s 162 as Westby won the championship at 188. The Red Hawks boys finished fourth with 97 points, with West Salem scoring 165 to win.

A pair of juniors won girls titles for G-E-T, with Kaylee Hauge defending last year’s title in the 200-meter dash with a time of 27.58 and Alayna Stendahl winning her first title the long jump at 16-feet, 4 ½-inches.

All three of G-E-T’s boys winners were first-time Coulee champs.

The boys had a champion in the long jump as well, as senior Brady Seiling won with a jump of 21-feet, 1 ½-inches.

The other two Red Hawks boys to win titles were junior Carter Repaal winning the shot put at 47-feet, 11 ¾-inches and senior Sam Ruiter in first in the 1,600 at 4:37.73.

Other girls Coulee champions: 4x800 relay – West Salem - Isabel Krueger, Kennedy Garbers, Alena Donahue, Faith Minard – 10:50.12; 100-meter dash – Sophomore Erin Gluch – Westby – 13.17; 100-meter hurdles – Senior Meghan Nelson – Westby – 16.62; 1,600-meter run – Sophomore Mia Olson – 5:22.56; 4x200 relay – West Salem - Maia Hutchens, Rylan Riste, Olivia Maki, Maria Cannon – 1:51.86; 400-meter dash – Senior Linnea Peterson – Viroqua – 1:00.38; 4x100 relay – West Salem - Emily Fechner, Rylan Riste, Maia Hutchens, Maria Cannon – 53.32; 300-meter hurdles - Senior Meghan Nelson – Westby – 47.23; 800-meter run – Freshman Elizabeth Curtis – Westby – 2:27.67; 3,200-meter run – Senior Alena Donahue – West Salem - 12:12.90; 4x400 relay – West Salem - Faith Minard, Taylor Burch, Emily Sanwick, McKenna LaFleur – 4:26.75; High jump - Sophomore Erin Gluch – Westby – 5-feet, 4-inches; Pole vault – Junior Casidi Pehler – Arcadia – 12-feet, 3-inches; Shot put – Senior Jaden Hammes – West Salem – 35-feet, 10.5-inches; Discus – Senior Anna McConkey – West Salem – 112-feet; Triple jump – Junior Emma Kjos – Westby – 35-feet, 3-inches.

Winona-area girls runner-up performances include: 100-meter dash – Junior Kaylee Hauge – Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau – 27.58; 800-meter run – Junior Adrianna Rotering – Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau – 2:28.10.

Other boys Coulee champions: 4x800 relay – Viroqua - Preston Buroker, Miles Daniels, James Molner, Addisu Wright – 8:44.56; 100-meter dash – Junior Carter Walter – West Salem – 11.45; 110-meter hurdles – Sophomore Kaden Sullivan – Viroqua – 16.31; 4x200 relay – West Salem - Abram Lassen, Andy Johnson, Kellen Wright, Brennan Kennedy – 1:33.65; 400-meter dash – Junior Joel Fernando – Arcadia – 51.37; 4x100 relay – Black River Falls - Nick Dutton, Wyatt Tennant, Colin Zillmer, Trey Cowley – 44.90; 300-meter hurdles – Sophomore Kaden Sullivan – Viroqua – 43.54; 800-meter run – Senior Miles Daniels – Viroqua – 2:04.35; 200-meter dash – Junior Carter Walter – West Salem – 22.54; 3,200-meter run – Sophomore Carter Quackenbush - West Salem – 10:21.29; 4x400 relay – Viroqua - Preston Buroker, Schuyler Hawklove, Cameron Hawklove, Nicholas Elisius – 3:39.05; High jump – Sophomore Jack Schmeling – Onalaska Luther – 6-feet, 4 ½-inches; Pole vault – Senior Preston Bunker – Viroqua – 12-feet; Discus – Sophomore Trey Lyga – Arcadia – 154-feet, 3-inches; Triple jump – Junior Abram Lassen – West Salem – 41-feet, 6 ¼-inches.

Winona-area boys runner-up performances include: 300-meter hurdles – sophomore Omar Jimenez – Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau – 43.96; 800-meter run – senior Sam Ruiter – Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau – 2:04.81.