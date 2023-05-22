Cochrane-Fountain City’s girls track and field team won a regional title Monday, taking first in the 12-team field at the WIAA Division 3 Regional meet at Onalaska Luther for the Pirates’ first girls regional crown since 2015.

C-FC scored 110.5 points, beating out second-place Luther’s 87.5.

A trio of Pirates won four events, with freshman Addy Duellman as the girls’ only multi-event champion. Duellman took first in the 1,600-meter run with a time of 5-minutes, 26.13-seconds and won the 3,200-meter run at 11:32.00 as well.

Sophomore Cecilia Dittrich won a long jump regional title for the second season in a row with a jump of 15-feet, 8-inches in C-FC’s only field title. Dittrich qualified in the 100-meter dash as well, placing fourth at 13.52-seconds.

Senior Breilynn Halverson lead a stacked pack of Pirates in the 800-meter run, finishing first at 2:33.26, with sophomore teammate Ana Knecht as the runner-up at 2:50.68 and sophomore Alyvia Arneson finishing fourth at 2:52.23 to advance to Thursday’s Section meet in Lancaster as well.

Arneson and Knecht also qualified in the 400-meter dash, with Arneson in third at 1:06.57 and Knecht fourth with a time of 1:07.49.

C-FC had another runner up, with senior Kaili Hager second in the pole vault at 7-feet, 9-inches.

Senior Mikayla Stiehl moves on in the discus, where she took fourth with a throw of 92-feet, 5-inches.

A pair of relays advance to sectionals as well, with the 4x100 (fourth, 57.45) and 4x400 (second, 4:25.13) qualifying.

C-FC’s boys tied for fifth in the 11-team field, scoring 58 points to finish dead even with Melrose-Mindoro. The host Onalaska Luther boys took the title with 186.5 points, topping Bangor’s 96.

Senior Wesley Pronschinske finished off the Pirates’ sweep in the long distance events, winning the 1,600 with a time of 4:39.66 and the 3,200 at 10:18.76. It was the senior’s third consecutive regional title in the 3,200, and his second in a row in the 1,600.

A pair move on with third-place finishes as senior Wyatt Abts took third in the 110-meter hurdles at 17.95 and sophomore Grayden Barum had a high jump of 5-feet, 10-inches to finish third.

Senior Michael Weber rounded out the Pirates’ individual sectional qualifiers with a discus throw of 110-feet, 2-inches to take fourth.

The C-FC boys’ 4x100 and 4x400 relay teams each took fourth to move on as well.

WIAA Division 2 Regional

Both the G-E-T boys and girls placed fifth out of eight teams in their regional meet in West Salem, with the girls scoring 76 and boys scoring 81.5.

The host West Salem won the girls with 157 points, ahead of La Crosse Logan’s 132. The Logan boys got revenge, with 169 points beating West Salem’s 127.5.

The Red Hawks had a pair of champions, both on the girls team.

Junior Adrianna Rotering won the 800-meter dash with a time of 2:26.90, her first regional win in the event after winning the 1,600 the prior two seasons.

Senior Jordan Stanislowski was the champion in the triple jump with a leap of 33-feet, 4 ¼-inches.

The Red Hawks’ only multi-event individual qualifier was junior Ellie Gold, who took third in the 300-meter hurdles at 52.60 and fourth in the 100-meter hurdles at 18.45.

Junior Alayna Stendahl was the runner-up in the long jump with a distance of 15-feet.

Three relays qualified as well, with the 4x100, 4x200 and 4x400 relays all placing third.

G-E-T’s boys did not have an event champion, but will have six individuals advancing in seven events.

Senior Brady Seiling had the team’s best finish as the runner-up in the long jump with a leap of 20-feet, 2 ¾-inches.

Junior Carter Repaal was the only individual to qualify in multiple events, taking third in the shot put (45-feet, 8-inches) and fourth in the discus (131-feet, 7-inches).

Freshman Mason Brone placed third in the 800 (55.82) and sophomore Kyle Sieling took third in the triple jump (39-11), and sophomore Omar Jimenez took fourth in the 300-meter hurdles (43.07) and senior Sam Ruiter was fourth in the 800 (2:03.91).

A trio of relays all took third, with the 4x100, 4x200 and 4x400 teams all moving on.

Rochester Last Chance Meet

Winona squeezed in one final meet before the Big 9 Conference meet on Thursday, traveling to Rochester and finishing at the top of both the boys and girls leaderboards.

The boys won handily, with 85 points to beat out second-place Rochester Mayo’s 70 and Red Wing’s 14. The girls won a tight race, scoring 83 to beat out Mayo’s 81 in a two-team field.

A total of 14 Winhawks won their events, with junior Clarice Potter as the only multi-event winner taking first in the long jump (14-5) and pole vault (7-6).