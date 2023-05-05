After making her mark on the Wisconsin state record books last fall, Cochrane-Fountain City freshman Addy Duellman has wasted no time doing the same in her first varsity track and field season this spring.

This past week, Duellman broke the C-FC record in the 1,600-meter run and the 3,200-meter run in back-to-back meets for a highlight in an already stellar start to her career.

“Knowing her as an elementary and junior high kid, you knew the potential was there and it was just amazing how quickly it came together for her as a freshman,” C-FC co-head coach Bryan Madsen said.

Even though this is his first season in charge, with his son Hale Madsen a senior on the Pirates’ squad, Bryan has been following the Pirates’ track and cross country programs closely for many years and has even been a volunteer coach in the past. As such, he was very familiar with Duellman’s achievements this past fall.

At the state championship meet in late October, she won the Division 3 individual state title with a time of 18:58, the fourth fastest D3 time in state meet history and the best for a freshman in the division. That first-place finish also helped guide the Pirates’ girls to their first team title since 1999.

Heading into the start of the season, Madsen figured those cross country skills could easily translate into the 1,600 and 3,200 on the track, the sport’s two longest distance races.

However, he quickly realized that she would be a star at whatever he coached her to be.

“She’s one of those talented girls that you could train to do any event and she’d have success,” Madsen said.

In the team’s first few meets, Duellman had top-tier times in every race from the 400-meter dash up to the 3,200.

As the season approached its midpoint, Madsen and Duellman realized she was within striking distance of the school’s records in the two longest events, and Madsen started planning to make sure she was challenged enough to keep improving her times while also being sure her legs were still fresh enough to make a push for the records.

“I’ve been real cautious with her to make sure we don’t overdo it, but she handled the mile and two mile really well,” he said.

Both records were set in the spring of 1997, with then-senior Rachel Earney running an 11:24.96 in the 3,200 and then-freshman Selina Earney at 5:07.86 in the 1,600.

Rachel, Selina and Ashley Earney were a trio of sisters that dominated on both the track and cross country teams for the Pirates throughout the 1990s, with a plethora of individual and team state titles among the family.

Duellman just so happens to be the daughter of Ashley and the niece of Rachel and Selina.

Aiming for her aunts’ times and continuing the family legacy made the potential records even more exciting.

“That family has incredible talent, and she may be the star of the show for her family,” Madsen said.

On Tuesday, when C-FC traveled to Bangor for the Bruce Brewer Invitational, Duellman crushed the record in the 1,600 with a time of 5:00.88.

After spending so much energy in that race, she ran an 11:45.34 in the 3,200, which was enough to win the race by nearly a full minute but still 20 seconds shy of the record.

With the 1,600 record behind her, Duellman was able to focus all her energy on the 3,200 during Thursday’s Dairyland Conference True Team meet in Whitehall.

That extra attention paid off, with a 3,200 time of 11:17.31 to not only blow by the rest of the racers in the meet, but claim the coveted school record by seven seconds as well.

With aunt Selina in the crowd, cheering on her son Porter Ehrat on the Pirates’ boys team, the family connection was alive and well for the big moment.

“She was so happy to see her niece win and all. It was really cool to be there and be part of it,” Madsen said.

It is certainly possible that Duellman will continue to break and re-break those two records for the rest of the season, but the focus will now be on making sure she is in prime position to win a state title this June, whether that is in the 1,600, 3,200 or the 4x400-meter relay.

“Those school records for are the first target before getting on the podium at state,” Madsen said.