Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

A total of 37 Winona-area track and field athletes and eight relay teams placed in the top four to advance during the MSHSL Section 1A Subsection 1 meet in St. Charles on Wednesday.

If any athletes placed outside of the top four during the subsection meet, but place within the top eight among the three subsections, they will also advance to Tuesday’s Section 1A championship meet.

Cotter’s girls led the way overall with nine individuals and three relays qualifying, while the Rushford-Peterson/Houston squad led the boys with eight individuals and two relays.

Below are the local qualifiers, sorted by place and alphabetically by school.

Boys subsection champions: Cotter seventh grader Erik Semling (3,200, 10-minutes, 13.86-seconds), Lewiston-Altura junior Garrett Bonow (shot put, 46-feet, 10-inches)

Girls subsection champions: Cotter sophomore Macy Piechowski (400, 1:02.28), Cotter sophomore Sonja Semling (1,600, 6:00.20) and (3,200, 11:39.95), Lewiston-Altura senior Jamie Gibbs (100, 13.07), Rushford-Peterson/Houston freshman Aubryana Boldt (triple jump, 33-7.25), Rushford-Peterson/Houston senior Brielle Rasmussen (200, 27.22), Rushford-Peterson/Houston senior Sydney Torgerson (discus, 125-7) and (shot put, 36-0.75)

Boys runners-up: Cotter junior John Fritts (3,200, 10:20.41), Cotter junior Luke Gardner (400, 50.75), Cotter sophomore Preston Meinke (long jump, 20-9.5), Lewiston-Altura sophomore Wyatt Kreidermacher (1,600, 4:52.83), Rushford-Peterson/Houston senior Jackson Bergan (discus, 128-6) and (shot put, 45-9.5), Rushford-Peterson/Houston sophomore Quintin Betthauser (110 hurdles, 15.94) and (300 hurdles, 44.08), Rushford-Peterson/Houston senior Dalton Hoel (800, 2:01.17)

Girls runners-up: Cotter junior Jessica Beguin (high jump, 4-9), Lewiston-Altura junior Grace Erickson (high jump, 4-9), Rushford-Peterson/Houston freshman Aubryana Boldt (100 hurdles, 16.21) and (long jump, 16-2.5), Rushford-Peterson/Houston senior Brielle Rasmussen (100, 13.14)

Boys third place: Cotter freshman Ezra Burros (100, 11.38), Lewiston-Altura junior Ryan Fredrickson (1,600, 5:01.69), Rushford-Peterson/Houston senior Grady Hengel (long jump, 20-5), Rushford-Peterson/Houston sophomore Casey Herek (300 hurdles, 44.84), Rushford-Peterson/Houston junior Ryan Prinsen (3,200, 10:26.35) and (pole vault, 10-8),

Girls third place: Cotter freshman Macy Donnenwerth (100, 13:29), Cotter sophomore Kyra Kotsmith (800, 2:39.94), Cotter sophomore Clarissa Sauer (300 hurdles, 52.11), Lewiston-Altura junior Georgia Mundt (shot put, 34-2), Rushford-Peterson/Houston senior Ashtyn Meyer (discus, 110-3)

Boys fourth place: Cotter junior Bobby Sandcork (triple jump, 39-1.5), Lewiston-Altura sophomore Wyatt Kriedermacher (3,200, 10:26.39), Lewiston-Altura junior Owen Sommer (high jump, 5-7), Rushford-Peterson/Houston junior Tyler Betthauser (1,600, 5:02.23), Rushford-Peterson/Houston sophomore Gregg Gile (100, 23.91), Rushford-Peterson/Houston sophomore Casey Herek (110 hurdles, 17.71)

Girls fourth place: Cotter freshman Macy Donnenwerth (200, 27.47), Cotter sophomore Hazel Freyre (3,200, 12:48.30), Cotter junior Savannah Loken (shot put, 32-11.75), Cotter junior Camila Puente (100, 13.39), Lewiston-Altura junior Georgia Mundt (discus, 103-4), Rushford-Peterson/Houston freshman Ava Helgemoe (400, 1:06.24), Rushford-Peterson/Houston junior Lauren Honken (pole vault, 9-2), Rushford-Peterson/Houston eighth grader Vada Larsen (1,600, 6:12.33)

Boys relay qualifiers: Cotter 4x400 (first, 3:30.48), Rushford-Peterson/Houston 4x800 (second, 8:40.80), Rushford-Peterson/Houston 4x400 (fourth, 3:49.02)

Girls relay qualifiers: Cotter 4x100 (first, 51.38), Cotter 4x200 (first, 1:48.90), Cotter 4x800 (second, 11:07.32), Cotter 4x400 (third, 4:33.17), Rushford-Peterson/Houston 4x100 (third, 54.00), Rushford-Peterson/Houston 4x400 (fourth, 4:59.10)