High school track: Devin Filzen blazes new trail for Winona Senior High

With a staff that includes coaches that coach multiple sports, the Winona track and field program is led by an experienced bunch.

This year, however, they had to do something they had never done before.

Eighth grader Devin Filzen reached out to the coaching staff shortly before the season began, saying that he was interested in joining the team, becoming the first wheelchair athlete to join the program.

Coach Tim Gleason knew Filzen from being in the school’s band, but once Gleason saw what the youngster could do on the track, it opened his eyes to the caliber of athlete he had joining the team.

“To be closer to Devin and see all the things he does, it makes it even more remarkable,” Gleason said.

With Filzen not yet being in high school, middle school coach Jim Baertsch took it upon himself to learn the ins and outs of how to coach a wheelchair athlete. Not only are the mechanics of someone competing in a chair different from those of someone that is running, there is also a bit of a difference in the type of events Filzen competed in.

For most athletes, they will choose to compete either in shorter sprinting events or the longer distance races.

Filzen, though, blends the two as he competes in the sprinting 100-meter and 200-meter dashes, while also doing the 800-meter event, so Baertsch had to make sure his pupil was well-rounded.

“It was sort of a juggling act figuring out how to get him fast enough that he can come off the line quick, has quick momentum, and also to get him so he has the endurance that he can get in a groove and power through for a whole half-mile. That was tricky to do,” Baertsch said.

Since he was fairly unfamiliar with what the limits of a wheelchair athlete may be physically, early in the season, Baertsch made sure to check in frequently with Filzen to see how the workouts stacked up. Filzen, being the determined athlete he is, never questioned his coach’s methods.

“If there’s something we’re doing that you don’t feel is right, or is uncomfortable, or you think it’s too easy, you just let me know because you’re going to know your body more than I am,” Baertsch said. “He could easily use that as a crutch and just get by doing as much as he wanted to, but he is always wanting to get better and better.”

After just one meet with the middle school team, it was clear that Filzen had talent on-par with not just varsity wheelchair athletes, but state-meet caliber competitors. So even though Baertsch was still working with Filzen in practice, the two were not at a meet together again until the postseason.

By that point, the student had outpaced the teacher’s expectations.

“Watching him actually be able to do it compared to the first race of the year, he dropped probably 3 or 4 seconds in the 100 since the first race, the 200 was at least 4 or 5 seconds,” Baertsch said. “It was nice to be able to see how much he was dropping and he’s getting in better shape.”

After a strong section meet, Filzen punched his ticket to the MSHSL State Championship, where he was set to compete in the 100, 200, 800 and the shot put in Class AA.

He had a solid performance on the track at state, taking second place in both the 800 and 200, and third in the 100.

His best event was in the field, though, as he won a state title in the shot put, throwing 18-feet, ¾-inches as the only Class AA wheelchair shotput competitor. Though he was the lone athlete in his class, his state title is not any less impressive as he had the longest throw of the five wheelchair athletes across all three classes.

As a focused competitor, Filzen was excited to reach the pinnacle of the state’s track season, but he was also glad to be at one of the few meets of the year where he had other wheelchair athletes to compete alongside.

“It was interesting. The only other time I had gone against another wheelchair was at my first track meet of the year,” Filzen said.

However, his state performance did not come without adversity. Just days before the meet began, he injured his thumb as it got slammed in a door, complicating his motion while wheeling his chair and forcing him to throw the shot with his left hand rather than his right.

With that in mind, and the fact that he still has four years of high school remaining, the future is incredibly bright for Filzen.

“I feel like I can be really good if I keep getting better,” Filzen said.

Beartsch does not mince words when speaking about the potential of his first-ever wheelchair athlete.

“He’s got four more years that we can keep growing and start breaking some state records,” he said.

After the success that Filzen has had so far, and as it continues into the future, it will shine a light on all the opportunities available to other athletes with disabilities, and could lead to a surge in activity throughout the Winona area.

“It’s an overall benefit and message of sports at a high school level, that concept of self-discovery and self-improvement and learning those vital skills through a sport. Anybody can benefit from participating in that way. It would be a lot of fun to have even more people in Devin’s position to be a part of our team and carry that on,” WSHS cross country and track coach Jed Reisetter said.