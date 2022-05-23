High school track: G-E-T and C-FC advance 35 athletes at regional meets

The Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau track and field teams had a strong performance at the WIAA Division 2 Regional meet in Arcadia, with three individual champions, two relay winners and had 24 athletes advance to the next round of the postseason with finishes of fourth or better.

Both the boys and the girls teams placed third overall out of eight teams, both scoring 112 points. La Crosse Logan won the team titles for both the girls and the boys, with Aquinas in second for the boys and West Salem as the girls’ runner-up.

The Red Hawks girls had four of the program’s five event winners.

A pair of sophomores won individual titles as Adrianna Rotering won the 1,600-meter run with a time of 5-minutes, 37.09-seconds and Kaylee Hauge won the 400-meter dash at 1:03.46. For both runners, it was the second season in a row in which they won a Regional title in their respective event.

Both of G-E-T’s relay wins also came on the girls side. In the 4x800, the team of Hauge, senior Avali Bratberg, senior Tauna Janssen and Rotering took first at 10:15.24, and Janssen, Bratberg, Hauge and senior Quinn Wenthe won the 4x400 relay with a time of 4:12.53.

Wenthe also advanced in a pair of individual events, taking second in both the 100-meter hurdles (16.15) and the 300-meter hurdles (47.96).

Two Red Hawks had third-place field event finishes to advance, with sophomore Alayna Stendahl in the long jump (14-feet, 10 ½-inches) and junior Jordan Stanislowski in the triple jump (33).

Another trio took fourth place: senior Aleah Hunter in the 1,600 (5:57.03), freshman Delilah Boberg in the 800-meter run (2:38.33) and senior Kylie Schmitz in the discus (104-8).

Two more relay teams had fourth-place finishes, with the 4x200 team of Stendahl, senior Grace Shanley, senior Kayli Bratberg and senior Emily Nelson and 4x100 team of Stendahl, Stanislowski, Kayli Bratberg and Shanley both moving on.

The G-E-T boys team had just one champion as junior Elijah Sorenson won the 400 with a time of 53.14 seconds.

Senior Will Thompson had a strong meet all-around, advancing in four events. He took second in the 110-meter hurdles (16.23), high jump (5-7) and long jump (20-9 ½) and third in the triple jump (40-7.5).

Senior Carter Gold also had a runner-up finish, taking second in the 800 at 2:05.54.

A pair of Red Hawks took third place in field events, with senior Derrell Womack in the pole vault (10-9) and junior Charlie Mattison in the long jump (20).

G-E-T had two more boys advance, as junior Sam Ruiter took fourth in the 1,600 (5:07.85) and senior Caleb Lightfoot took fourth in the triple jump (40-½).

A trio of relay teams advanced for the Red Hawks.

The 4x800 team of senior Ethan Burmeister, Gold, Ruiter and senior Lance Jumbeck took second, the 4x400 team of Sorenson, Burmeister, Ruiter and Gold took third and the 4x100 team of Mattison, Womack, sophomore Matt Halverson and junior Sam Thell placed fourth.

Division 3 Mondovi Regional

The Cochrane-Fountain City track and field teams had three multi-event champions at the Division 3 Regional meet in Mondovi, with 11 athletes advancing to sectionals in total.

As a team, the Pirates girls finished higher than the boys, placing third out of 12 teams while the boys placed sixth out of 11.

The girls team had two of the program’s multi-event winners.

Senior Haili Brone claimed the crown in the 400 with a time of 1:02.37 and the 200-meter dash at 27.07, serving as a repeat champion in both events.

Freshman Cecilia Dittrich picked up her first regional titles with a time of 13.49 in the 100-meter dash and a long jump of 15-8 ½, also finishing fourth in the 200 at 28.01.

Another trio of C-FC girls earned runner up, with freshman Alyvia Arneson in the 400 (1:04.75), junior Ella Arneson in the 100 hurdles (18.07) and junior Breilynn Halverson in the 1,600 (5:46.05). Ella Arneson also had a third-place finish in the 300 hurdles (51.37) and Halverson was third in the 800 (2:25.62).

The Pirates’ only relay sectional qualifier was the girls 4x400, in which the team of Brone, Alyvia Arneson, freshman Ana Knecht and Halverson placed second.

Junior Wesley Pronschinske was the boys’ only champion, winning a pair of events. In the 1,600, he won with a time of 4:37.29 and in the 3,200-meter run at 10:33.30. It was his second year in a row winning the 3,200 regional title, but his first time winning the 1,600 after taking second less than half a second behind teammate Damian Jilk last season.

Two more Pirates boys had third-place finishes as sophomore Peyton Nelson did it in the 200 (24.83) and sophomore Sam Schutz in the pole vault (11-feet).

The team’s final sectional qualifier was freshman Grayden Barum, who placed fourth in the high jump (5-8).

Rochester Last Chance Meet

The Winona track and field team tuned up for the postseason with a dual meet on the road against Rochester Mayo, with nine girls and four boys winning events.

Freshman Alexis Urbick won the 100 hurdles (18.10) and 300 hurdles (51.13) for the girls, and junior Bryan Cassellius won the discus (117-9) and 300 hurdles (46.66) for the boys as the Winhawks’ only multi-event winners.

