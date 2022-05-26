High school track: G-E-T and C-FC send 10 athletes to state meet

Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau track and field had two individuals and two relay teams finish fourth or better to qualify for state at the WIAA Division 2 Sectional meet in Rice Lake on Thursday.

As a team, the Red Hawks girls finished tied for seventh out of 32 teams with Wittenberg-Birnamwood with a score of 35. La Crosse Logan won the meet with a score of 65.5.

On the boys side, Logan won as well thanks to a score of 79.5. G-E-T took 11th out of 30 teams at 24.5 points.

The boys’ only state qualifier was senior Will Thompson, who placed second in the 110-meter hurdles with a time of 15.46 seconds and third in the triple jump at a distance of 42-feet, 5 ¼-inches.

Fellow senior hurdles Quinn Wenthe was G-E-T’s only girls individual qualifier, taking second in the 100-meter hurdles at 15.59 and second in the 300-meter hurdles at 46.43.

Wenthe was also part of a state-qualifying relay, as senior Tauna Janssen, senior Avali Bratberg, sophomore Kaylee Hauge and Wenthe placed second in the 4x400 relay with a time of 4:10.30.

The G-E-T girls 4x800 relay team also made state, finishing third with a time of 10:04.55 with Hauge, Bratberg, Janssen and sophomore Adrianna Rotering on the squad.

WIAA Division 3

Cochrane-Fountain City track and field had three individuals and one relay qualify for state at the WIAA Division 3 Sectional meet in Mondovi.

As a team, the Pirates girls placed seventh out of 31 teams, scoring 38. Lancaster took first, scoring 72.5. C-FC’s boys placed 24 out of 33 with 11 points, while Fall Creek won the meet at 61.

Junior Wesley Pronschinske will be the Pirates’ only boys representative at state after winning the sectional meet in the 3,200-meter run, finishing in a time of 9:55.60.

For the girls, the 4x400 relay team of senior Haili Brone, freshman Alyvia Arneson, freshman Ana Knecht and junior Breilynn Halverson placed third with a time of 4:11.17.

Brone and Halverson also qualified individually, with Brone taking second in the 200-meter dash with a time of 26.33 and Halverson finishing second in the 1,600-meter run at 5:27.02.

Big 9 Conference Championship

At the Big 9 Conference Championship in Red Wing, the Winona track and field program earned a pair of seventh-place finishes as both the boys and girls teams finished at seven in the 12-team standings.

Owatonna won the boys meet, while Rochester Century won the girls’ title.

A pair of Winhawks earned all-conference accolades with their performances, and one relay squad cracked the top three as well.

Freshman Adriana Brenengen took second in the 100-meter dash with a time of 12.89, taking the Winhawk girls’ only all-conference placement.

On the boys side, junior Brayden Draheim earned all-Big 9, finishing second in the 400-meter dash with a time of 51.28.

The boys had another top finish as the 4x400 relay team of junior Xavier Schultz, junior Rory Briggs, junior Caleb Reed and Draheim placed third with a time of 3:35.55.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0