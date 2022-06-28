High school track: Youthful roster brings bright future for Winona girls

While it was a senior that stole the spotlight at the state meet, the Winona Senior High girls track and field team was fueled by a youth movement.

Senior Mandy Duellman won a MSHSL Class AA state title in the shot put on June 11, but none of the Winhawks’ other six state qualifiers were seniors, with five of the six being sophomores or younger.

With a loaded crop of youngsters, it paints a picture of a bright future for the Winona girls track program, which already has coach Tim Gleason amped up for next season even though last season just ended.

“It’s really exciting,” Gleason said. “To have so many that were talented and had so much ability, and enjoyed being around each other and the sport of track and field.”

The best performance of the bunch came from sophomore Shay Berlin-Burns, who earned a pair of podium placements as she took ninth in the shot put and finished as the state runner up in the discus.

Berlin-Burns was near the top of most of the team’s meets throughout the year in both events, but during the Big 9 Conference meet, she had a tough time with the increased competition as she missed the finals in the shot put and discus.

The fact that just a few weeks later she made the state meet podium is a testament not only to the conference’s depth on the track, but also to the Winhawks sophomore’s maturity and growth as an athlete in a short timeframe.

“It was so much fun to watch her put things together,” Gleason said.

Winona had another young multi-event athlete as well, as freshman Adriana Brenengen qualified in both the 100-meter dash and 200-meter dash. Her postseason started strong at the Big 9 Conference championship meet, with Brenengen taking second in the 100 for the Winhawks girls’ only all-conference performance of the meet.

While the freshman capped her season by missing the finals at the state meet, placing 13th in the 100 and 14th in the 200, it was a successful campaign all-around to even make it at such a young age.

Knowing the type of fierce competitor she is, Gleason would not be surprised if Brenengen now has been motivated even more to improve before next season begins.

“She’s a very competitive person and you find that in people, but to find it so strongly in somebody so young really shows out in somebody like her,” Gleason said.

Besides that pair of individual qualifiers, the Winhawks girls team also returns all four members of their state-qualifying 4x800 relay team as eighth grader Calla Pike, junior Ava Pike, sophomore Faith Quinn and freshman Anna Gilmer will have a chance to avenge their 12th place finish next season.

It is a rare occurrence to bring back an entire relay, especially when it is a team that saw plenty of success throughout a season, so the Winhawks’ group will be a clear favorite in nearly every meet next season.

With all six of the Winona track stars also starring on other squads around the school, even though Gleason is looking forward to their success on the track in 2023, he is going to make sure to enjoy the dominance of all the other WSHS teams first.

“They do a lot of other things in our school to make all those other teams better as well, and that’s fun,” Gleason said. “That’s a great part of being part of a high school sports program.”

Andrew Tucker can be reached at andrew.tucker@lee.net or via Twitter @andrewjtucker16

