High school volleyball: Winona drops home opener to Mankato West

Winona’s volleyball team saw its home opener start off well enough Tuesday night, but visiting Big 9 Conference foe Mankato West turned the tide and spoiled the festivities, defeating the Winhawks in a 3-0 sweep.

“I don’t know that I can pinpoint a reason why our energy level changed, but we seemed to be at a high level of energy, and then we just kind of drizzled a little bit,” head coach Amber Mlynczak said.

Both teams were evenly matched throughout the early part of the first set, swapping leads without either team building up too much momentum.

Winona (0-2, 0-1) was able to edge ahead 20-18, but Mankato West (1-0, 1-0) won four points in a row to build up a 22-20 lead. The teams stayed tight, with the Scarlets ahead only 23-22 before winning the final two points of the set to claim a 25-22 win and a 1-0 lead.

Despite that narrow first set, Mankato was able to win by larger margins in the match’s other two sets.

Early in set two, both teams traded point streaks.

The Scarlets built up a 7-2 lead before Winona clawed back to just one point at 9-8. Mankato followed that up with a six-point rally for a 15-8 score, though the Winhawks bounced back to cut the deficit to 18-15.

Mankato West controlled the rest of the set, winning seven of the final nine points to take a 2-0 lead with a 25-17 score.

In a number of the Winhawks’ lost points throughout the night, the team would have long rallies with shining moments, only to end up with an unforced error. If the team can maintain the flashes of solid play, there is nowhere to go but up.

“I think we can see the potential is there, we just didn’t see all the dots connect tonight,” Mlynczak said.

Winona held a one-point lead at 8-7 early in the third set, but Mankato West won five points straight to take a 12-8 lead and did not look back. While the Winhawks would not regain the lead, the Scarlets’ lead did not grow much until late in the set when Mankato pulled away with five of the final six points and a 25-15 win to close out the sweep.

After fielding a senior-heavy squad last fall, this year’s Winona starting lineup is light on varsity experience so far. However, Mlynczak says the girls have a strong work ethic, so cleaning up their rookie mistakes will not be too difficult.

The girls also have a chip on their shoulder this season, hoping to improve upon last season’s 1-26 record and be a challenging foe for the teams at the top of the Big 9 standings.

“They don’t feel seen, as far as being a threat in conference,” Mlynczak said. “I think my team can do that. There’s a little bit of a feeling that we can compete at a higher level than people are anticipating we could.”