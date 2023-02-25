A pair of former Winona wrestling legends Joe Hoialmen and Bill Schmidt will be inducted into the Region One Wrestling Hall of Fame on Saturday, March 11 at Charlie's Pub in Rochester, with a dinner from 4 p.m. to 5 p.m. with a celebration to follow.

Joe Hoialmen was a three-time state qualifier at Winona Senior High School, finishing third as a junior and winning the championship at 125 pounds as a senior in 1989, the school's first champion in 26 years. Hoialman had an overall record of 102-17 under coach Bill Schmidt.

Hoialmen went on to be a four-year starter on the Augsburg wrestling team, helping the Auggies win a couple of team national titles and was the NCAA Division III National Champion in 1993 at 134 pounds. Joe finished up his Auggie career with 146 wins and 437 takedowns, most in program history. Joe joined the Augsburg coaching staff after graduation and stayed on for five years, coaching numerous all-americans and NCAA national champs and helping the Auggies add three more team national titles to their illustrious wrestling history.

Joe served as an assistant wrestling coach to Jim Jackson at Apple Valley, helping propel the team to eight straight state team championships and a national high school team title.

Hoialmen currently serves as head wrestling coach at Winona Senior High and recently coached Ryan Henningson to third, second and first place finishes at state. Joe has been inducted into the Augsburg Athletic Hall of Fame along with the Division III Wrestling Hall, and the Winona High Athletic Hall of Fame.

Joe Hoialmen stated: “Being inducted into the Region One Wrestling Hall of Fame is not only a distinct honor, but it is truly a privilege to be able to share this experience with my High School coach, mentor, friend and family member – Coach Bill Schmidt. It is absolutely surreal!”

Bill Schmidt will join one of his most accomplished pupils in entering the Region One Wrestling Hall of Fame.

Bill was a 145-pound state champion at Renville High School in the one-class system and went on to be a three-time All-American at Augsburg College. While serving as head coach at Winona Senior High, Bill coached 24 state qualifiers, 12 state place-winners, and one state champion. Schmidt was named Class AAA State Coach of the Year by the MWCA in 1989. Bill served as MWCA Executive Director after serving as Roger Gorham’s assistant for a total of 17 years and is a member of the MWCA, NWHOF, Augsburg, Winona Wrestling and Winona High Athletic Halls of Fame.

Bill and his wife, Jill, were recently honored with the Ashley for the Arts Humanitarian Award for their work with the youth in the Winona community.