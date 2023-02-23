A pair of Winona/Cotter senior wrestlers are getting prepared for one last ride after nearly a decade of hitting the mat together.

Although they hope it will end up being two last rides.

Logan Henningson and Peyton Hoff both have high expectations for this weekend’s Section 1AAA individual championship meet in Rochester, beginning Friday and continuing Saturday, aiming to finish in the top two in their respective weight classes to punch their ticket to the state meet the following weekend.

Despite some near-misses in qualifications the past few years, the pair are confident in their odds in their final season.

“I’ve been telling my dad for years that one of these years I’m going to go to state and we have a good bet on it. I’m going to make it to state,” Hoff said.

While the two have the same final goal, each has taken a different road to this point.

Hoff is searching for his first trip to state this season at 170 pounds, hoping to jump up two spots from last year’s fourth-place finish at the section meet in the 160-pound bracket.

Besides just the additional experience that comes along with a 28-12 record in an extra season on the mat, Hoff’s biggest asset this year that he lacked last year is a level of confidence that he truly believes he can defeat any and all opponents he faces.

“He really believes in himself, and that’s a big step. Once you believe in yourself, a lot of things can happen,” head coach Joe Hoialman said.

For Henningson, meanwhile, this year’s section meet gives him a shot to return to state for the first time since his freshman season.

Back in 2020, the then-freshman made it to state at 126 pounds, but fell to a pair of podium placers, the eventual fourth and fifth place finishers.

That same year, his older brother Ryan Henningson capped off his career by becoming the fourth state champion in Winona history, finishing with the school’s all-time record for victories and pins before heading off to wrestle at the Division I level at North Dakota State University.

Ever since, the younger Henningson has been motivated to make it back, but after an especially heartbreaking elimination last season he is even more determined this year.

“I’ve been excited for it the whole year now. It’s been a lot of fun preparing for it,” Henningson said.

Coach Hoialman believes that Henningson would have qualified for state at 145 pounds a year ago, capitalizing on a weaker overall group. Instead, Henningson took the challenge of taking on a loaded 138-pound class and came up just short in third place, eventually watching Northfield senior Jake Messner parlay a section win into a state runner-up performance.

“He chose the tougher competition, which says a lot about who he is,” Hoialman said. “He wants to earn it.”

This year, the work Henningson put in over the offseason has shown up in a gauntlet of a schedule that featured some of the toughest competitors from both Wisconsin and Minnesota. The Winhawks senior has a 40-5 record heading into sections, with those five defeats all coming against grapplers that rank in the top five of their division’s weight class.

Those close defeats, even more than the dominant wins he has racked up against competition below his skill level, have given Henningson confidence that not only making state is a possibility, but finishing near the top once he gets there.

“In those matches, I was sticking in there, close to winning. I feel if I make a few adjustments I can get over those top kids,” Henningson said.

It has been a trying span of years recently for Winona/Cotter wrestling, with low numbers hampering the team’s success as a group. However, if the pair of senior captains are able to make some noise in the postseason, it could be a boon for the rebuilding program.

“Anytime you can send a wrestler to the state tournament, it’s a big bonus for the wrestling program. We can market off that,” Hoialman said.