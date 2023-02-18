A quartet of Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau/Melrose-Mindoro wrestlers earned their spot in next weekend's WIAA Division 2 state meet with top-three finishes at the Titans' sectional tournament in Wisconsin Dells on Saturday.

Senior Ben Peterson was the only Titans wrestler to win his bracket, taking first in the 170 pound weight class.

Peterson started the day with a pin in 45 seconds over Omro junior Jacob Calkins, then advanced to the finals with a 9-4 decision over Mauston/Necedah sophomore Hayden Gyllin.

In the finals, Peterson faced off against Prairie du Chien senior Brogan Brewer, who came into the tournament ranked fifth in the state in the WIWrestling.com rankings. The Titans senior pulled off the upset with a pin at 3:22, securing the section title.

Junior Jackson Blaken will also be representing G-E-T/Mel.-Min. at state following a second-place finish in the 132 pound bracket.

Blaken won with a pin of Lomira junior Kobe Sacotte at 1:28 in his first match of the day, then narrowly defeated Viroqua senior Ethan Dobbs in a 4-3 decision to advance to the finals.

He lost his finals matchup against River Valley sophomore Noah Radtke in a 6-4 tiebreaker, then clinched second place in a no contest over Dobbs.

Another pair of Titans took third in their brackets to make state.

Junior Alex Wieczorek won a pair of wrestle-back matches at 220 pounds, but took a loss in the second-place match due to an injury default.

Freshman Colton Koss also won a pair of wrestlebacks, but lost a no contest to Richland Center sophomore Ethan Hardy, after losing an 8-0 major decision to Hardy in the semifinals of the main bracket.

G-E-T's only girls wrestler narrowly missed state qualification, as senior Jazmin Wagner lost the championship match of the 132 class against Nekoosa/Assumption senior Grace Dolan with a pin at 1:51.

Division 3

Cochrane-Fountain City's season came to a close in its section meet, with both Pirates falling in the first round of the D3 meet in Richland Center.

Freshman Noah Henderson lost against Fennimore freshman Cade Birchman in a 14-6 major decision at 106 pounds, and sophomore Abraham Henderson lost in the 152 pound bracket against Iowa-Grant/Highland freshman Jaxon Busse with a pin at 5:07.