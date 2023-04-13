Shortly after wrapping up the best season of his high school career, Winona senior Logan Henningson announced that his wrestling days were not over yet.

Late last month Henningson committed to wrestle at Division III Concordia College in Moorhead, becoming the latest Winhawk grappler and member of the Henningson family to move on to the next level.

Older brother Ryan Henningson just concluded his junior season at Division I North Dakota State, and the pair of former WSHS teammates will now be just a short drive away from each other in Fargo and Moorhead.

“I’m pretty sure he’s like five minutes from the Concordia campus, so that will be nice to have him up there too,” Logan said.

The younger Henningson had more that went into his decision than just proximity to his brother, and after a few years of getting to know Cobbers head coach Quincy Osborn his choice became clear.

Osborn originally reached out early in Henningson’s junior year of high school to see if he had any interest in wrestling past the high school level, and the two bonded quickly.

Heading into his senior season, Henningson was pretty sure he wanted to choose Concordia over fellow MIAC school Augsburg, but he wanted to focus solely on the mat during his final year and wait to make his official decision until after this year’s state meet.

Winona head coach Joe Hoialman, a proud Augsburg alum himself, jokes that since Osborn is an Augie alum as well going to conference rival Concordia is the next best thing. However, he never pressured Henningson to choose to attend his alma mater during the recruiting process.

“I’m an Augie for life, but in the end Logan’s got to make his own decision that’s best for him and Concordia’s a great school,” Hoialman said.

The transition from the high school level to college athletics can be a difficult one, but Henningson is uniquely qualified to handle it. He can lean on the advice of both his high school coach and his older brother on how to strike a balance between spending time on the mat and focusing on his studies.

As far as the sport goes, Henningson has plenty of experience going up against collegiate-level competition.

In his high school career, Henningson frequently advanced deep into the brackets of prestigious tournaments and took on foes that he will match up with again in the MIAC next year. During the offseason, he also spends his time working out at La Crosse Area Wrestling with some of the area’s other top high school talent and every now and then a former pupil will return from college and get some work in with the rest of the guys at LAW.

With the Winhawks, Henningson twice qualified for the state meet in his freshman and senior seasons, making the podium with a fifth-place finish in the Class AAA 138-pound bracket this winter.

And yet, Hoialman believes that will not be the highlight of Henningson’s career for long.

“Wait to see what happens the next four years… I think the best years of Logan are right in front of him,” Hoialman said.