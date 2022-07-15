Local basketball: Athletic director starts up new youth hoops camp

A familiar face in the Winona basketball scene is fine-tuning a new way to help the next generation of southeastern Minnesota hoopers elevate their game.

Jason Klug, a former Hope Lutheran standout and the current associate athletic director at Cotter, is hosting his first youth basketball camp for middle schoolers in his home town of Winona next week, but soon his new venture will be expanding to other age groups and other towns as well.

While Klug works at Cotter, his camps — which go by the name Authentic Hoops — are not limited to just Ramblers athletes. He says he wants to harken back to his playing days, when the top players from around the region would meet up and play pick-up ball together in the summer no matter which team they played for in the winter months.

“When I was at Hope Lutheran and I played, I would go to Rushford-Peterson and do an open gym and we would hoop from 7 to 10 p.m. three times a week. You’d have kids coming from St. Charles and P-E-M,” Klug said.

First up, Klug will be at St. Mary’s University on Wednesday, July 20, from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. to host a camp for both girls and boys in fifth through eighth grade. While he has been getting plenty of questions regarding athletes both above and below that age range, he hopes to get dates on the books soon for another camp for third and fourth graders, as well as a camp for high schoolers.

His rationale for splitting the camps up into specific age ranges is to better coach the individual skills that certain kids need.

“As much as I want to get as many kids in as possible, I do want to respect the kids’ time so the eighth graders aren’t doing something that a third grader is in there doing,” Klug said.

The Winona native has plenty of basketball bonafides; after scoring 2,000 points in his high school career, he went on to play at Concordia University Wisconsin in the Milwaukee suburbs and eventually started coaching at Concordia after his playing days were through.

Around that same time, he started working with youth basketball players as well, and seeing the excitement of both ages of athletes planted a seed that has now sprouted into Authentic Hoops.

“I love the contrast that each relationship provides. That fourth grader makes a layup and is ecstatic and the senior that came up with a new way to get to the rim and finish and how proud they are of that,” Klug said.

Even though Klug is the driving force behind the camps, he will not be doing the tutoring alone. Each clinic will have guest coaches helping out as well, spanning from current high school coaches to former and current college players.

There have been a number of success stories on the hardwood in southeastern Minnesota, whether it is team triumphs like the Caledonia boys frequent dominance or the many players who have jumped into the college ranks.

Klug embraces that, and his goal is not to try to override what local coaches are preaching, instead hoping to supplement that with additional perspective.

“Coaches around here have done a great job, and a lot of these players are really talented and I just hope to add to that,” Klug said. “When you’re talking about the top teams, 2% better out of your top five guys can really make a difference.”

In his athletic director duties, Klug has also heard complaints from players and parents who feel they need to drive all the way to Rochester or the Twin Cities to attend high-quality camps, and he hopes to provide a local option instead.

“You’re paying five dollars per gallon on gas, you can just stay here and we can get you better in southeast Minnesota. That’s definitely a motivation factor for me,” Klug said.

Information on Klug’s Authentic Hoops camps, including signup reservations, can be found on his website https://www.authentichoops.com.